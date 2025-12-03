Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Green Corridor project in Lucknow: New Samatamulak–Nishatganj link to shorten travel time from Dec 15

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 05:06 am IST

The upgraded link is expected to ease congestion on the existing narrow road, often clogged during peak hours. Officials said the new connection will enable smoother movement with two bridges, a widened embankment, and upcoming rotaries that will help regulate traffic more efficiently.

Daily commuters on the busy Samatamulak Crossing–Nishatganj stretch are set to get a faster route, halving travel time, as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) prepares to open a new link under the Green Corridor project, said LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar. He inspected the site on Tuesday and asked engineers to complete the remaining work within 10 days so the stretch can open by December 15.

Representational image (Sourced)
Representational image (Sourced)

The upgraded link is expected to ease congestion on the existing narrow road, often clogged during peak hours. Officials said the new connection will enable smoother movement with two bridges, a widened embankment, and upcoming rotaries that will help regulate traffic more efficiently.

Under Phase 2 of the Green Corridor, LDA is completing three major works worth 130 crore. These include the Kukrail 6-lane bridge, a 240-metre-long and 24-metre-wide structure costing 45 crore, planned to reduce traffic bottlenecks. A 1.10 km widened embankment and a new 18-metre-wide road from Kukrail to Nishatganj are being built for 40 crore to add driving space. Another 240-metre, 24-metre Nishatganj 6-lane bridge costing 45 crore is also nearing completion.

LDA will also develop rotaries at Kukrail and Nishatganj to streamline vehicle movement. Officials said these will be operational once the corridor opens.

The project is part of a wider 57-km Green Corridor plan from IIM Road to Kisan Path aimed at strengthening the city’s North–South traffic link. The corridor will connect busy points such as Nishatganj-Hanuman Setu, Hanuman Setu-Daliganj, and Daliganj-Pakka Pul, where bridges, road over bridges (ROB), and embankments are currently under construction.

Kumar also directed teams to begin horticulture and beautification work along the stretch to improve the overall commuter experience.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Green Corridor project in Lucknow: New Samatamulak–Nishatganj link to shorten travel time from Dec 15
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Commuters on the Samatamulak Crossing–Nishatganj route will see travel times halved with the upcoming opening of a new link under the Green Corridor project by December 15. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is completing three major works costing Rs 130 crore, including bridges and a widened road, to ease congestion and improve traffic flow. The project is part of a broader 57-km plan to enhance the city's North–South connectivity.