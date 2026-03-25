Green corridor turns trap: New traffic plan chokes key Lko crossings

The Green Corridor project, designed to ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time across the city, is worsening traffic conditions at several key intersections instead, with commuters facing longer delays and chaotic diversions—particularly along the newly inaugurated second phase. Bumper-to-bumper traffic on university road in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The corridor, envisioned to provide uninterrupted and signal-free movement, is currently witnessing heavy traffic snarls during peak hours. Regular commuters point to the absence of proper signages, poorly synchronised traffic lights, and the introduction of frequent U-turns as key reasons behind the worsening situation.

A ground report by Hindustan Times on Tuesday discovered that stretches near Daliganj crossing and Hanuman Setu have emerged as major congestion hotspots due to flawed intersection design, newly implemented traffic diversions, and lack of proper traffic management systems. The situation has raised serious concerns about the planning and execution of the project by authorities.

During a reality check conducted on Tuesday at around 4:25 pm, the Hindustan Times team began its journey from Pakka Pul and entered the Green Corridor via Daliganj crossing. At this intersection, traffic from three directions converged at a single point, resulting in severe congestion and long vehicle queues. The lack of traffic regulation at the junction further aggravated the situation.

People wishing to go towards the Daliganj crossing through the Green Corridor faced challenges due to a narrow U-turn, similar to issues on the route heading towards the Parivartan Crossing.

Proceeding through Nadwa Road towards University Road, another critical bottleneck was observed near Hanuman Setu. While the initial stretch was covered in approximately eight minutes, the team had to wait for nearly 10 additional minutes to cross a short segment near the bridge due to traffic diversions and heavy vehicular load.

The traffic police have significantly altered the earlier traffic flow on this stretch. Vehicles that previously moved directly from IT Crossing towards Parivartan Chowk via a straight route are now being diverted. Commuters must take a left turn near the newly constructed flyover opposite Hanuman Setu temple, pass through the congested bridge stretch, and then take a right turn to reconnect with the Green Corridor towards Nishatganj.

These diversions have not only increased travel time but also led to the merging of high-volume traffic streams at single points, creating persistent congestion throughout the day. Vehicles were seen taking several minutes to cover a distance of barely 100 metres due to repeated stoppages.

When Hindustan Times tried to contact Ajeet Kumar, LDA executive engineer, about the issue, he remained unavailable.

On January 7, 2026, Hindustan Times highlighted the red flag raised by the Lucknow traffic police for the Hanuman Setu, Nishatganj and Kukrail road intersections (near Central Academy School). The traffic police had raised concerns regarding the design and traffic flow planning of intersections developed under the project by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). However, despite these warnings, the current traffic plan was implemented.

Further compounding the issue, authorities have constructed a new divider on one side of the road between IT Crossing and Parivartan Chowk. This has effectively reduced the carriageway on a stretch that already experiences heavy traffic flow, leaving little room for smooth vehicular movement.

One commuter, Rishita Tiwari, expressed frustration over the current situation, with many stating that the project has failed to deliver its intended benefits.

“This arrangement has completely defeated the purpose of the Green Corridor. Instead of saving time, we are spending more time stuck in jams,” said Rishi Singh, a daily commuter.

Several commuters reveal that they have started avoiding the corridor and are opting for alternative routes to escape the congestion.

Commuter Sagar Pal revealed that instead of taking so many U-turns and wasting petrol, they can take alternative routes that were used earlier. Pal said that the Green Corridor is now only contributing to the issue of traffic congestion.

The issue has gained traction on social media, where users have been sharing videos and images highlighting traffic jams and mismanaged diversions along the stretch.

One commuter at the spot, who wished not to be quoted, believes that without immediate corrective measures—such as redesigning intersections, streamlining traffic diversions, installing proper signage, and ensuring better coordination between agencies—the situation may worsen further in the coming days.

With the corridor failing to deliver on its promise of smooth and fast connectivity, commuters are now demanding urgent intervention from authorities to address the flaws and restore traffic flow on one of the city’s most critical routes.

When Hindustan Times contacted Raveena Tyagi, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, over the issue, she revealed that after conducting a proper study traffic diversions were placed to avoid traffic congestion issues. She said that even if traffic signals are placed, the waiting time would be around 90 seconds.

She said that proposals have also been sent to the LDA suggesting new implementations of diversions for the newly constructed Nishatganj intersection connecting the Green Corridor stretch heading towards the Central Academy.