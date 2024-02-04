Green hydrogen: Proposals for projects worth 2.70 trillion received, says energy minister

To boost energy production from non-conventional sources, the Uttar Pradesh government was spearheading campaigns such as installing rooftop solar panels in 25,000 homes in Varanasi, energy minister AK Sharma said here on Saturday adding the goal was to provide roof-to-grid solarisation to 13.5 lakh households across the state. AK Sharma also said that the goal was to provide roof-to-grid solarisation to 13.5 lakh households across the state (For representation)

He also said that the state had received proposals for projects worth ₹2.73 trillion from 20 companies for setting up green hydrogen facilities. “The move is expected to reduce carbon emissions and create employment opportunities for 1.2 lakh individuals in renewable energy,” he said.

The state, he said, was actively participating in the National Green Hydrogen Mission, also offering subsidies for the purchase of biomass collection machinery and supporting the establishment of compressed biogas, biodiesel and bio-coal units.

“The state aims to capitalise on the renewable energy sector and provide technical skills training to the youth in manufacturing, maintenance, and operation of solar facilities. The focus on green hydrogen aligns with the national goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sharma said.