Green hydrogen: Proposals for projects worth ₹2.70 trillion received, says energy minister
The Uttar Pradesh government aims to provide rooftop solar panels to 25,000 homes in Varanasi and solarisation to 13.5 lakh households statewide. The state has also received proposals worth ₹2.73 trillion for green hydrogen facilities, which could create employment opportunities in renewable energy. The government is actively participating in the National Green Hydrogen Mission and offering subsidies for biomass collection machinery and biofuel units. The focus on green hydrogen aligns with India's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
To boost energy production from non-conventional sources, the Uttar Pradesh government was spearheading campaigns such as installing rooftop solar panels in 25,000 homes in Varanasi, energy minister AK Sharma said here on Saturday adding the goal was to provide roof-to-grid solarisation to 13.5 lakh households across the state.
He also said that the state had received proposals for projects worth ₹2.73 trillion from 20 companies for setting up green hydrogen facilities. “The move is expected to reduce carbon emissions and create employment opportunities for 1.2 lakh individuals in renewable energy,” he said.
The state, he said, was actively participating in the National Green Hydrogen Mission, also offering subsidies for the purchase of biomass collection machinery and supporting the establishment of compressed biogas, biodiesel and bio-coal units.
“The state aims to capitalise on the renewable energy sector and provide technical skills training to the youth in manufacturing, maintenance, and operation of solar facilities. The focus on green hydrogen aligns with the national goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sharma said.