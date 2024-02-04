 Green hydrogen: Proposals for projects worth ₹2.70 trillion received, says energy minister - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Green hydrogen: Proposals for projects worth 2.70 trillion received, says energy minister

Green hydrogen: Proposals for projects worth 2.70 trillion received, says energy minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 04, 2024 08:02 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to provide rooftop solar panels to 25,000 homes in Varanasi and solarisation to 13.5 lakh households statewide. The state has also received proposals worth ₹2.73 trillion for green hydrogen facilities, which could create employment opportunities in renewable energy. The government is actively participating in the National Green Hydrogen Mission and offering subsidies for biomass collection machinery and biofuel units. The focus on green hydrogen aligns with India's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

To boost energy production from non-conventional sources, the Uttar Pradesh government was spearheading campaigns such as installing rooftop solar panels in 25,000 homes in Varanasi, energy minister AK Sharma said here on Saturday adding the goal was to provide roof-to-grid solarisation to 13.5 lakh households across the state.

AK Sharma also said that the goal was to provide roof-to-grid solarisation to 13.5 lakh households across the state (For representation)
AK Sharma also said that the goal was to provide roof-to-grid solarisation to 13.5 lakh households across the state (For representation)

He also said that the state had received proposals for projects worth 2.73 trillion from 20 companies for setting up green hydrogen facilities. “The move is expected to reduce carbon emissions and create employment opportunities for 1.2 lakh individuals in renewable energy,” he said.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The state, he said, was actively participating in the National Green Hydrogen Mission, also offering subsidies for the purchase of biomass collection machinery and supporting the establishment of compressed biogas, biodiesel and bio-coal units.

“The state aims to capitalise on the renewable energy sector and provide technical skills training to the youth in manufacturing, maintenance, and operation of solar facilities. The focus on green hydrogen aligns with the national goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sharma said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On