Ground-breaking ceremony: ECG machine the size of a keychain displayed

The world’s smallest electrocardiogram (ECG) machine labelled Sanket Life 2.0 remained the centre of attraction at the ground-breaking ceremony 3.0 here on Friday. Sanket Life 2.0—the innovative device also attracted the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the exhibit area and inquired about the device which is no bigger than a keychain.

“I am overwhelmed that PM himself approached our counter and inquired about the machine that can be of great use,” said Anand Prakash, production manager, Sanket Life.

While highlighting Sanket Life 2.0, Prakash said that this was the world’s smallest and only keychain-sized, 12-lead ECG device that is designed to give accurate data without using any wires or cables. “The device comes in handy and compact design and uses censor technology to capture heart signals. The ergonomically crafted device gives the users a sense of comfort while using it to take an ECG and comes with paperless reports that can be shared digitally,” said Prakash highlighting the features of the ECG life.

Rahul Rastogi, the owner of the Noida-based firm, Sanket Life, said that he first thought about manufacturing this device in order to keep a check on his father’s failing health. “Hence, we thought of manufacturing a device that can check the ECG and other heart ailments. In 2014, we were ready to bring out the machine which we eventually launched in 2016. This turned out to be a success. My wife, Neha Rastogi, too helped me in the project,” said Rastogi. He said the purpose of this device is to prevent heart ailments.

Other than Sanket life 2, he said the firm so far has come out with other products including Sanket Life Pro Plus, a professional ECG machine meant for clinical use. He said the cost of the machine starts from Rs2,000 to Rs10,000.