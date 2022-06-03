Ground-breaking ceremony: ECG machine the size of a keychain displayed
The world’s smallest electrocardiogram (ECG) machine labelled Sanket Life 2.0 remained the centre of attraction at the ground-breaking ceremony 3.0 here on Friday. Sanket Life 2.0—the innovative device also attracted the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the exhibit area and inquired about the device which is no bigger than a keychain.
“I am overwhelmed that PM himself approached our counter and inquired about the machine that can be of great use,” said Anand Prakash, production manager, Sanket Life.
While highlighting Sanket Life 2.0, Prakash said that this was the world’s smallest and only keychain-sized, 12-lead ECG device that is designed to give accurate data without using any wires or cables. “The device comes in handy and compact design and uses censor technology to capture heart signals. The ergonomically crafted device gives the users a sense of comfort while using it to take an ECG and comes with paperless reports that can be shared digitally,” said Prakash highlighting the features of the ECG life.
Rahul Rastogi, the owner of the Noida-based firm, Sanket Life, said that he first thought about manufacturing this device in order to keep a check on his father’s failing health. “Hence, we thought of manufacturing a device that can check the ECG and other heart ailments. In 2014, we were ready to bring out the machine which we eventually launched in 2016. This turned out to be a success. My wife, Neha Rastogi, too helped me in the project,” said Rastogi. He said the purpose of this device is to prevent heart ailments.
Other than Sanket life 2, he said the firm so far has come out with other products including Sanket Life Pro Plus, a professional ECG machine meant for clinical use. He said the cost of the machine starts from Rs2,000 to Rs10,000.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
