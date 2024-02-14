Groundbreaking ceremony likely to give a push to eco, wellness tourism in U.P.

Lucknow Tourism in Uttar Pradesh is poised for a significant leap during the groundbreaking ceremony on February 19, as investments are set to give impetus to eco, health, and wellness tourism. The groundbreaking ceremony will mark the commencement of several noteworthy projects, laying the foundation for a flourishing industry that integrates traditional practices with modern hospitality. The groundbreaking ceremony will mark the commencement of several noteworthy projects, laying the foundation for a flourishing industry that integrates traditional practices with modern hospitality. (Pic for representation)

Principal secretary, tourism and culture, Mukesh Meshram said, “The holistic appeal of Uttar Pradesh is not confined to its architectural marvels or religious landmarks. U.P. is also the land of sages and saints, with natural healing practices deeply rooted in the region. The integration of health, wellness and eco tourism (resorts, spa, mud bath,etc) into the tourism landscape reflects a commitment to promoting a harmonious coexistence of traditional wisdom and modern comforts. Visitors can now immerse themselves in experiences that rejuvenate both the body and the soul, making Uttar Pradesh a multifaceted destination.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

One of the key players in this burgeoning sector is Shaurya Naturopathy and Resorts India Private Limited, committing a substantial investment of ₹500 crore in Prayagraj. Gokul Naturopathy & Wellness Centre is following suit with a promising investment of ₹7 crore, highlighting the diverse opportunities this sector presents for investors.

Venturing into the realm of Ayurveda, Ananya Ayurveda is set to contribute ₹2 crore in Etawah, further enriching wellness tourism . Simultaneously, Thrive Wellness Private Limited is channeling ₹3 crore into Lakhimpur Kheri. The collective commitment from these investors reflects a strategic alignment with the growing demand for health-centric travel experiences.

“After the emergence of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the tourism industry in the state has become a dynamic force fostering balanced and sustainable regional growth by generating income and creating employment opportunities. Now the shift towards health tourism, wellness and eco-tourism signifies a forward-thinking approach to tourism, aligning it with contemporary trends that prioritize holistic well-being,” said Dr Vandana Mishra, director of Kanchan Kaya Yoga and Naturopathy Centre in Krishna Nagar.

She said, “There is more knowledge about naturopathy, Yoga and Ayush in U.P. than in any other state of India. Presently Kerela is thriving on health, wellness and eco-tourism. But the day is not far when U.P. will overtake Kerala as a health and wellness tourism centre. If these investments materialize into tangible establishments, then the state is poised to witness a surge in eco-friendly resorts, wellness centres and Ayurvedic retreats. This infusion of diverse offerings will not only attract tourists seeking tranquility and rejuvenation but also position Uttar Pradesh as a leader in the growing wellness tourism market.”

Dr Satyendra Mishra of the department of naturopathy and Yoga in Lucknow University said, “If investments in this sector are coming, then it means a strategic shift in Uttar Pradesh’s tourism sector. The state is not merely a custodian of historical and cultural heritage but is evolving into a holistic destination that embraces health, wellness and eco-conscious practices. The amalgamation of tradition and modernity in the tourism sector promises not only economic prosperity but also a unique and enriching experience for visitors from around the globe.”