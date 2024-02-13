 Groundbreaking ceremony: Lucknow’s industrial profile to shift gears with Ashok Leyland unit - Hindustan Times
Groundbreaking ceremony: Lucknow's industrial profile to shift gears with Ashok Leyland unit

Groundbreaking ceremony: Lucknow’s industrial profile to shift gears with Ashok Leyland unit

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Feb 13, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland is on top of the shortlist of companies drawn for the February 19 groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform “bhoomi pujan” for projects involving an investment of 10 lakh crore.

Yamaha is another automobile company shortlisted for the groundbreaking ceremony though not many details are available about its project. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Ashok Leyland has decided to set up its electric bus manufacturing unit in Lucknow on part of the land of the now under-closure Scooters India Limited (SIL) that manufactured the once popular Vijay Super scooter here.

Given nearly 70-acre of the total 140-acre SIL land, Ashok Leyland has proposed 200 to 500 crore investment in the first phase. Those aware of the development said Ashok Leyland is likely to invest 1000 crore later.

“Yes, Ashok Leyland is one of the companies shortlisted for the February 19, groundbreaking ceremony here. Ashok Leyland is setting up (an) electronic vehicles manufacturing unit at land of SIL. The state government proposes to set up EV Park on the remaining 70-acre of the SIL land. Most companies going for the groundbreaking ceremony are from the information technology and solar energy sectors,” infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Yamaha is another automobile company shortlisted for the groundbreaking ceremony though not many details are available about its project.

The state government proposes to implement 10 lakh crore projects at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Other shortlisted companies include the Hiranandani group affiliated NIDP Developers Private Limited, Sify Technologies and STT Global to set up data centres across Uttar Pradesh. Those aware of the development said NTPC, Greenko Group, Torrent Power, ACME Group, JSW Energy are companies shortlisted in the energy sector. Air India SATS Airport Services and the Sharaf Group propose to set up an air cargo terminal, cold storages and logistics park.

YOGI LIKELY TO REVIEW PREPS TODAY

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to review the preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony at a high-level meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

