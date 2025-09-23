GST drive: Yogi leads march, interacts with traders, customers in Gorakhpur

Launching the first phase of the GST reform awareness campaign, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited malls, shops and markets in Gorakhpur in an initiative that coincided with the “Next-Generation GST Reforms” coming into effect. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pasting an awareness sticker on GST reforms in Gorakhpur on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

Beginning the campaign with a march from Jhulelal Temple to Gorakhnath Temple Road, the chief minister stopped at several shops to interact with traders and customers. He pasted awareness stickers at a mall and distributed handbills highlighting the benefits of the reduced GST rates.

Addressing traders, the chief minister said: “Ensure that customers receive the full benefit of the reduced GST rates. This will not only strengthen your business but also boost public trust. We must thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for these reforms.”

Yogi Adityanath also promoted the slogan “Say with pride, this is Swadeshi,” encouraging people to buy and sell indigenous products.

During his march, the chief minister visited popular outlets.

“With the GST on textiles reduced from 12% to 5%, your market will grow stronger. Customers must get this benefit,” he said, handing a rose to a shop owner.

At a medical store, he was told life-saving drugs were now tax-free, with many medicines taxed at just 5%.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with citizens showering flowers and chanting slogans such as “Reduced GST, Stronger Trade – Thank You Modi Government.”

“Lower GST will enhance the purchasing power of the common man. With higher purchasing power, demand will rise, which in turn will boost consumption. Consumption will drive production, and production will generate new jobs,” the chief minister told reporters after leading the march.

He said, effective from the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, the new tax structure marks the biggest reform in GST since its rollout.

“GST is one, but its benefits are many,” Adityanath said, adding that the reforms would inject fresh momentum into the economy.

He expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their “people-centric initiative.”

Local BJP leaders, including Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan and mayor Dr Mangalesh Srivastava, accompanied the chief minister during the campaign.

Local businessmen welcomed the reforms, calling them a major boost for the textile sector and other markets.

Shambhu Shah, a textile trader, said, “The textile sector will regain strength with GST reduced to 5%. This will boost sales and benefit one of the largest employment-generating industries after agriculture.”