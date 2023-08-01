Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Gujarat team to study UP’s methodology for working out GDDP

Gujarat team to study UP’s methodology for working out GDDP

ByUmesh Raghuvanshi
Aug 01, 2023 12:56 AM IST

The Gujarat government has appreciated the state government’s efforts for working out the GDDP of districts. A team will be visiting Lucknow to study UP govt’s methodology, says secretary (planning)

LUCKNOW A team of Gujarat government will arrive in the state capital on August 7 to study the methodology for working out the gross district domestic product (GDDP) in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government brought out a booklet listing the GDDP of all the 75 districts and sensitised district officers about the methodology for calculation of GDDP. (Pic for representation)
“The Gujarat government has appreciated the state government’s efforts for working out the GDDP of districts. A team will be visiting Lucknow to study the UP government’s methodology,” said Alok Kumar-III, secretary, planning.

Kumar had made a presentation on the functioning of the state planning department before chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday.

The state government brought out a booklet listing the GDDP of all the 75 districts and sensitised district officers about the methodology for calculation of GDDP.

The presentation also included measures for balanced regional development and a sum of 900 crore was earmarked for the development of Poorvanchal and Bundelkhand regions of the state.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

Tuesday, August 01, 2023
