Guptar Ghat emerges as a major tourist attraction in Ayodhya

The majestic Guptar ghat in Ayodhya has turned into a favourite hangout point for locals and tourists after its complete makeover. Guptar Ghat in Ayodhya gets a makeover. (Ravinder Singh/HH)

Water sports facilities that have come up at the ghat are attracting locals and tourists.

The makeover of the ghat was planned in three phases. Out of this, the first two phases have been completed with a corpus of ₹76.73 crore.

In the third phase, work on various amenities have been completed, including an open-air theatre, an aesthetically designed park with modern facilities, attractive sculptures, entrance gates, meditation cum yoga centre.

In addition to this, kiosks, toilet blocks, interpretation centre, cafeteria, play park for children and CCTV surveillance for security have come up at the ghat.

In addition to traditional boating, jetties and motorboats are operating in the river.

Soon, solar-powered boats and regular cruise service will also be launched.

According to district magistrate of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar the third phase of the project will be completed soon.

20 intersections get modern traffic mgmt system

In a bid to address increasing traffic pressure in Ayodhya, the state government has introduced an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Ayodhya.

At present, it has been implemented at 20 intersections of Ayodhya.

With an estimated cost of ₹47.74 crore, chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the project on January 17, 2022.

Public address systems have been installed in 14 places across the city.

Traffic signals have been activated to streamline vehicle movement. The Technosys Security System Pvt. Ltd is executing the project.