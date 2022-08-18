Gyanvapi case plaintiff’s husband got death threats from Pakistani number: Cops

Sohan Lal Arya, husband of the plaintiff in the Shringar Gauri Gyanvapi case, has filed an FIR with Luxa police alleging beheading threats from a Pakistani phone number.

In his complaint, Arya said he got the death threat twice — March 19 and July 20 — in which the unidentified caller using a Pakistani phone number threatened him if he pursued the case, police said.

“We have lodged an FIR against unknown persons into the matter for giving threats to Sohan Lal Arya. However, we are still probing if the number from which Arya is getting the calls are really from Pakistan,” said Anil Sahu, station house officer (SHO) at the Luxa Police station.

The complainant said the caller threatened with ‘sar tan se juda kardenge’ (will behead you) warning, similar to what was done with Kanhaiya Lal of Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Arya is the husband of Laxmi Devi, one of the five plaintiffs in the case ‘693/2021 Rakhi Singh vs State of UP and others’. They have moved the court seeking right to worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities inside the presmises of the Gyanvapi mosque.

This came a day before the hearing in the case resumed in the court of district judge on Thursday.