Gyanvapi case plaintiff’s husband got death threats from Pakistani number: Cops
Sohan Lal Arya, husband of the plaintiff in the Shringar Gauri Gyanvapi case, has filed an FIR with Luxa police alleging beheading threats from a Pakistani phone number.
In his complaint, Arya said he got the death threat twice — March 19 and July 20 — in which the unidentified caller using a Pakistani phone number threatened him if he pursued the case, police said.
“We have lodged an FIR against unknown persons into the matter for giving threats to Sohan Lal Arya. However, we are still probing if the number from which Arya is getting the calls are really from Pakistan,” said Anil Sahu, station house officer (SHO) at the Luxa Police station.
The complainant said the caller threatened with ‘sar tan se juda kardenge’ (will behead you) warning, similar to what was done with Kanhaiya Lal of Udaipur in Rajasthan.
Also Read:Gyanvapi issue: Waqf Board brings on record Gazette notification
Arya is the husband of Laxmi Devi, one of the five plaintiffs in the case ‘693/2021 Rakhi Singh vs State of UP and others’. They have moved the court seeking right to worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities inside the presmises of the Gyanvapi mosque.
This came a day before the hearing in the case resumed in the court of district judge on Thursday.
-
UP govt plans to develop 20 ‘solar cities’ under new policy in next 5 years
Uttar Pradesh government is planning to achieve an ambitious target of producing 16,000mw renewable power by 2026-27 and developing 20 cities comprising 10lakh households as 'solar cities' over the next five years. The state has rolled out a draft Solar Energy Policy-2022 which could get the cabinet's nod soon as the current solar policy (notified in 2017) has completed its five-year term.
-
Janmashtami 2022: UP Police amps up security; Yogi to offer prayers in Vrindavan
The Uttar Pradesh police have amped up security across the state in view of the Janmashtami festival on Friday when chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to offer prayers at the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. The festival, also referred to as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokula Ashtami, Krishna Asthami or Srijayanti, marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
-
Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to open office in Malaysia
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed an MoU for establishing an office in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). The office in Malaysia will help HAL in tapping the new business opportunities for Fighter Lead-in Trainer LCA and other requirements of Royal Malaysian Air Force like Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement on Thursday.
-
Bengaluru crime watch: Drug peddlers, extortionists among over 60 held
In the latest crime news from Bengaluru, Kodagu and Belagavi in Karnataka, police have nabbed suspects in connection with drug peddling, extortion and theft cases. Drug peddling, extortion, house break-ins and theft: Bengaluru North Division. The DCP of the division, IPS officer Vinayak Patil, on Wednesday shared a collage of pictures on social media showing police having recovered stolen two-wheelers, red sandalwood, gold jewellery and more. Drug peddling: Kushalnagar, Kodagu. Burglary: Nippani, Belagavi.
-
Odisha floods: CM Patnaik to undertake aerial survey of four affected districts
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik will undertake an aerial survey of four flood-affected districts on Thursday as the state witnessed its biggest-ever flood in a decade that displaced over 5 lakh people in 1700 villages and 10 urban local bodies. Special relief commissioner Pradeep Jena said Patnaik will undertake chopper survey of the affected districts of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara where floods in Mahanadi and its distributaries have wreaked havoc.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics