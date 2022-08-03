Gyanvapi issue: Waqf Board brings on record Gazette notification
PRAYAGRAJ: The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on Wednesday filed supplementary affidavit bringing on record the Gazette notification dated December 26, 1944 by which the Gyanvapi mosque was registered in the Official Gazette as Waqf property.
The temple side sought ten days’ time to file a counter affidavit to the supplementary affidavit.
Justice Prakash Padia, after hearing the parties concerned, adjourned till August 17, hearing of the case filed by the Anjuman Intazamia Masjid of Varanasi challenging the maintainability of the original suit filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court, seeking restoration of the ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands.
In the suit, the plea was taken that the said mosque was a part of the temple.
Advocate Punit Kumar Gupta appearing for the Waqf board argued that it was itself admitted in the plaint of the suit that on the 15th day of 1947, a mosque existed, therefore, in view of the provisions of Section 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, the present suit was barred by law.
On the other hand, advocate Ajay Kumar Singh, appearing for the temple side, argued, “The property in dispute is to be seen as a whole and for the said purpose, it is to be determined that what is the religious character on the 15th day of 1947 for which the evidence is required. Therefore, the provisions of Section 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 would not be applicable.”
“Insofar as Order VII Rule 11 C.P.C. is concerned, it is argued that in the present dispute, the issue of fact and law both are involved which can only be determined after leading the evidence.” argued advocate Singh.
After hearing both the parties, the court adjourned the hearing while observing, “Due to paucity of time, arguments could not be concluded.”
Order VII Rule 11 CPC states that plaint shall be rejected if the relief claimed is barred by law.
Senior counsel SFA Naqvi appearing for Anjuman Intazamia Masjid of Varanasi (committee managing the mosque) said that as per Gazette notification, the property was registered as a Waqf property in the nature of mosque in 1944. Therefore, it could be used only for the purposes as provided in Waqf and no one (Muslim or non-Muslim) could change nature/character of the property.
According to the temple side, after commencement of the Act, 1995, properties which were un-registered or were registered previously, were all required to be registered again. In the present case, the property in dispute has admittedly never been re-registered as required after commencement of Act, 1995 and, therefore, the property in dispute cannot be termed as a Waqf property, according to them.
-
Complete Tingrenagar road repair work on priority, PMC instructs contractor
The road department of Pune Municipal Corporation has issued an order to a private contractor responsible for the damage to 1.5 km road stretch at Tingrenagar and asked to complete the repair work on priority. HT reported about the issue on July 20 after several residents had complained about the issue. Residents allege that there is hardly any tar used to build the road and so it got easily damaged due to heavy rains.
-
Attack on Uday Samant a fallout of political malice: Police
The prosecution on Wednesday told the Pune court that the attack on former minister Uday Samant was a fallout of political malice and differences among the two groups. The prosecution produced six persons including Pune city unit chief Sanjay More and senior leader Baban Thorat following their arrest by Bharati Vidyapeeth police in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) PG Tapadia and sought eight days of police custody.
-
Unpaid bills: UP govt departments owe over ₹12,000 cr to power utilities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government departments owe more than Rs 12,000 crore in electricity bills to power utilities even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states to clear their dues to discoms as soon as possible. UP's arrears are around 12% or more of the total dues that all states together owe to their discoms in India. The state's discoms are struggling to clear bills of nearly Rs 20,000 crore to power generating companies.
-
Once notorious for mafia, mosquitoes, Gorakhpur has taken big development strides: Yogi
Gorakhpur, which was once notorious for the mafia and mosquitoes, has emerged as one of the most beautiful and progressive cities in Uttar Pradesh within five years, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said. The chief minister was speaking at a programme in Gorakhpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 422 development projects worth Rs 125 crore. The programme was organised at the Baba Gambhirnath auditorium on Wednesday.
-
I-day celebration: ‘Halwa’, ‘kheer’ and ‘laddoos’ for kids in MDM for a week
PRAYAGRAJ: As part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava' celebrations commemorating 75 years of India's independence, school students enrolled in government-run and government-aided institutions spread across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh would get special sweet dishes like 'halwa', 'kheer' and 'laddoos' for mid-day meal from August 11 to 17, as per MDM officials. The mid-day meal is a school food programme of the government running in the country since 1995.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics