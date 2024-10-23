Gyanvapi’s Wazukhana row: HC hearing on plea challenging rejection of ASI survey adjourned till Nov 8

The Allahabad high court (HC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a petition challenging the Varanasi district judge’s order refusing to direct the ASI to undertake a survey of the Wazukhana (ablution) area, except at the structure that the Hindu side calls a ‘Shiva Linga’ and the Muslims describe as a fountain, on the Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi, till November 8. The Varanasi judge’s order was passed on October 21 last year. (File)

The HC order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal while hearing a civil revision filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit filed before the Varanasi court.

In the revision, it has been said that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Wazukhana area was necessary so that the religious character of the entire property could be determined. It was also appealed that it was possible to survey the Wazukhana area using non-invasive methods as directed by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, at one stage, the Anjuman Intezamia committee of the Gyanvapi mosque had filed its counter-affidavit (reply) before the high court stating that the matter related to the Wazukhana and Shiva Linga was already pending before the apex court and there was a stay order operating. So, in this backdrop, the district judge of Varanasi rightly rejected the application of the Hindu side on October 21, 2023 seeking an ASI survey of the Wazukhana area as the matter was covered by the apex court’s interim orders arising out of the same suit, read the counter-affidavit filed by Anjuman Intezamia through counsel SFA Naqvi.

It may be noted that the ASI already conducted a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex and also submitted its report to the Varanasi district judge.

The ASI had conducted a survey in accordance with the earlier order of the Varanasi district judge to determine if the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

