Half of Kanpur’s food found unsafe in FSDA tests

Nearly half of the food consumed daily by city residents failed safety tests, a 2024–25 report by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) of Uttar Pradesh has revealed, exposing alarming adulteration in local markets. The findings point to widespread use of harmful chemicals, non-permissible food colours, and substandard ingredients in commonly sold items across Kanpur.

According to official data, 707 of the 1,324 samples collected across the district failed to meet prescribed standards. Of these, 608 were found substandard, while 82 were declared unfit for human consumption.

District magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh, who reviewed the findings during a district-level food safety committee meeting, said, “Directives have been issued for strict action based on the report.”

The meeting also exposed serious lapses in the department’s functioning. Of the 25 food safety officers posted in Kanpur, 20 failed to present their annual work reports. The DM has sought the names of the five poorest-performing officers for possible disciplinary action.

Sources said the DM reprimanded officials for their inaction despite more than half the samples failing quality checks. Concerns were also raised over the poor recovery of fines from erring vendors.

As per the report, out of ₹1.03 crore in fines imposed, only ₹13.52 lakh was recovered. Recovery certificates worth ₹72.90 lakh were issued in 152 cases, but merely ₹2.25 lakh could be collected.

The report listed several violations, including the use of ‘China salt’ (Ajinomoto) in fast food, substandard chutneys with momos and finger chips, and the use of food colours beyond permissible limits. It also revealed that fruits were being ripened with hazardous chemicals, posing serious health risks.

Officials admitted that the FSDA has been struggling with staff shortages and weak enforcement, allowing unsafe food practices to persist. The DM has ordered a comprehensive crackdown and warned that negligence in ensuring food safety will invite strict action.