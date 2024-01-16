Handloom dresses offered to Ram Lalla ahead of Pran Pratishtha

Ahead of the January 22 consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Ram Lalla has been offered eight sets of handloom dresses. Devotees arrive at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk on a cold winter morning ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Tuesday. (PTI)

The dresses were handed over to chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a programme organised at the CM’s residence here on Tuesday. The dresses have been woven through a special campaign “Do Dhage, Sri Ram Ke Liye”, organised by the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust in Pune. In all over 12 lakh persons from different states took part in the campaign.

Speaking at the programme the chief minister said that “Do Dhage, Sri Ram Ke Liye” would give new thrust to the handloom sector.

Yogi lauded the efforts of Angha Ghaisas of the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust, which started the campaign with two handlooms and now runs 110 handlooms to become self-reliant.

“We ran the “Do Dhage- Sri Ram Ke Liye” campaign to weave “Rajvastra” (dresses befitting Ram’s stature as a king) with the participation and cooperation of over 12 lakh people,” said Angha Ghaisas while speaking over phone.

“The Trust began implementing the idea in 2017 and launched a focused campaign in Pune from December 10 to 22, 2023; This campaign was a unique experience as the people waited in queue for hours to weave the dresses for Ram Lalla,” she said.