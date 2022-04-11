Har Ghar Nal Yojana to generate employment too, says UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh is looking at the Har Ghar Nal Yojana in drought-prone regions to not only ensure availability of pure drinking water through taps, but also to generate employment, especially in rural areas, Uttar Pradesh jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh said.
“We are also looking to generate jobs under the scheme in rural areas. Contractual posts of plumber and technicians are being created so that we can provide employment to local populace in a big way,” Swatantra Dev Singh said at a press conference at the UP BJP headquarters in Lucknow on Monday.
“Efforts are also on to provide technical training to polytechnic students and give them employment under the Har Ghar Nal scheme. We are mulling over various ways to generate employment,” Swatantra Dev Singh added.
The results of the twin initiatives would be visible by 2024, when the next Lok Sabha elections are due.
The initiative involves ensuring 100 per cent coverage of pure drinking tap water availability in water starved regions of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions and generating employment under the scheme.
“We are targeting coverage of all villages under Har Ghar Nal in 66 districts, specifically in water starved Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions. Already, the water availability has begun in 913537 houses. Through retrofitting scheme, another 1644139 households have been added,” Swatantra Dev Singh said.
“We are closely monitoring all small and big schemes of the department. We have also started providing clean water supply in 28,008 such households located in regions that were affected by arsenic and JE,” Swatantra Dev Singh said.
He said in seven districts of Bundelkhand and two districts of Vindhya region, 77,839 households have already been provided functional household tap water connections, benefitting an estimated 3,11,356 people.
Wonder if minor died after being slapped: Bengal CM on Nadia gang rape case
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed doubt about the cause of a minor girl's death which her family attributed to gang rape, and wondered if the class 9 student of Hanskhali in Nadia district died after a fall after being slapped by someone. Asserting that the victim had an affair with the accused, a Trinamool Congress leader's son who was arrested, Banerjee wondered if she was pregnant.
Impose Article 355 in Bengal, probe alleged rape of minor girl: Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded that Article 355 in the state which implies that it shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance. The demand made by Adhikari comes in wake of an alleged gangrape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia district of West Bengal. The crime occurred in the Hanskhali area on the night of April 4.
Raut fears Somaiyas may flee country, seeks lookout notice against them
Shiv Sena has claimed that former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil may flee the country even as the Mumbai police are probing the alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday appealed to the Centre to issue a lookout notice against the Somaiyas.
No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana; light rainfall likely on April 13
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius.
Serum Institute continues to put Covishield production on hold, 200 million doses in stock
PUNE Pune-based Serum Institute of India has put on hold the production of Covishield since the past three months, as the demand for the vaccine has gone down. The production was halted in January due to the consistent drop in demand as India saw wider coverage of the first dose. India's vaccine coverage till Saturday crossed 185 crore which includes first and second dose.
