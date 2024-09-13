Menu Explore
Haryana, J&K polls: SC Mishra’s name missing from BSP list of star campaigners

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 14, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The name of Satish Chandra Mishra, once a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) stalwart, has not been included in the party’s star campaigners’ list released for upcoming assembly polls in Haryana as well as Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

SC Mishra has been continuously sidelined from the election campaigning after BSP managed to win only one seat (Rasda constituency) in the UP assembly polls of 2022. (HT file)

Earlier, Mishra’s name was included in the star campaigners list in Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. However, he was not given an opportunity to hold any public rally or event.

He has been continuously sidelined from the election campaigning after BSP managed to win only one seat (Rasda constituency) in the UP assembly polls of 2022.

A party source said Mishra was not well, but he had posted statements in favour of BSP chief Mayawati on his X handle on Thursday. He said Mishra’s posts hinted that he was trying to regain his political stature in the party.

He further said Mayawati, her brother Anand Kumar and nephew Aakash Anand are among party’s 40 star campaigners whose names were announced for Haryana assembly polls. Besides, Anand Kumar’s name is not there in the list of 37 people announced for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

