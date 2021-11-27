Hathras gang rape and murder: Victim’s kin want to relocate to Noida

Family members of 19-year-old dalit girl, who was gangraped in a Hathras village and died later during treatment last year, want to relocate to Noida as “living in the same village was next to impossible for them”, said the family’s lawyer.

To note, the girl was raped by four persons in Hathras on September 14, 2020 when she had gone to collect fodder for cattle. She was partially paralysed in the attack. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 28 and died in the early hours of September 29. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court took suo- motu cognizance of the incident on October 1, 2020

Lawyer Seema Khushwaha, who is representing the victim’s family in Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, said “The family wants to relocate to Noida but the state government has refused to accept their demand. The government has instead offered them a house in Hathras city. They want the state government to reconsider their demand as living in the same village is next to impossible for them. We have apprised the court about this issue.”

The matter came up during a two-day hearing of the case on November 25 and 26. A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh has reserved the order for November 29.

Khushwaha had also raised the issue of compensation and job to a family member of the victim.

“The state government has provided ₹25 lakh compensation to the family. But this amount has been clubbed with the compensation that has to be provided under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989,” she said.

“The family is yet to receive a house, land for farming, monthly pension of ₹5000 and a job to one member of the family,” she added.