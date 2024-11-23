Menu Explore
HC asks AMU to respond in 10 days on students’ union polls

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Nov 24, 2024 05:46 AM IST

The PIL, filed by LLM (master of laws) student Kaif Hasan, challenged the university's failure to hold these elections since 2019, arguing that it violates students' democratic rights and contravenes the university's statutes.

The Allahabad High Court has granted a 10-day period to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to provide its response to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the immediate conduct of students’ union elections.

The court has directed AMU's counsel to consult with university authorities and present their stance. (File photo)
The court has directed AMU’s counsel to consult with university authorities and present their stance. (File photo)

The PIL, filed by LLM (master of laws) student Kaif Hasan, challenged the university’s failure to hold these elections since 2019, arguing that it violates students’ democratic rights and contravenes the university’s statutes.

In its November 18 order, a division bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Anish Kumar Gupta scheduled the next hearing for November 29, 2024. The court has directed AMU’s counsel to consult with university authorities and present their stance.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the AMU Act 1920 and recommendations by the Lyngdoh committee mandate annual students’ union elections within a specific timeframe. The petition highlighted that the institution has failed to conduct these elections for six consecutive years, allegedly flouting the Supreme Court’s judgment in the University of Kerala vs Council of Principals’ Colleges Kerala, which underscored the significance of student representation.

The PIL has also sought interim relief, requesting the appointment of a chief election officer to oversee the election process and the release of an election schedule. Additionally, it called on the court to direct AMU to hold elections in line with Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

