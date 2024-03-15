HC directs LDA to serve notices on newly identified business establishments in Lucknow’s Akbar Nagar

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday directed the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to serve notices on 93 Akbar Nagar residents who own commercial establishments in the area but have not disclosed this before the court. In its March 6 order, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court stayed demolition of the houses of BPL card holders in Akbar Nagar till March 31. (Mushtaq Ali/HT File Photo)

A division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Om Prakash Shukla passed the order on a petition filed by the development authority.

Chief standing counsel of the state government Shailendra Kumar Singh said the court has directed to serve notices on 93 commercial establishment owners of Akbar Nagar who have not disclosed this (their ownership) before the court. The court has fixed March 18 for the next hearing.

The LDA on March 12 moved an application in the high court, mentioning these 93 new business establishments in Akbar Nagar.

“These unauthorised occupants are running their business in Akbar Nagar. They do not fall under the BPL category,” an LDA official said.

In its March 6 order, the high court stayed the demolition of houses of BPL card holders till March 31.