HC dismisses PIL seeking CBI probe into ‘irregularities’ in Mahakumbh

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking CBI probe into alleged irregularities by authorities during the Mahakumbh, saying "seeking holding of inquiry, at this stage, when the event is already over, appears to be an exercise in futility." (Pic for representation)

The bench comprising chief justice Arun Bhansali and justice Kshitij Shailendra dismissed the petition filed by Keshar Singh, Yogendra Kumar Pandey and Kamlesh Singh.

According to the petitioners, during Mahakumbh 2025, the administration failed to discharge its duties and poor quality and quantity of water in the Kumbh area was released.

Advocate Vijay Chandra Srivastava appearing for the petitioners argued that pontoon bridges were not of good quality, the crowd was managed poorly resulting in difficulty to take holy dip by devotees. The petitioners had sought a report on the budget meant for the event, the amount spent and income generated.

Additional advocate general, appearing for the state government, submitted that the petition was not maintainable, as the same is solely based on newspaper reports. Cuttings of various newspaper reports during the course of event have been produced for making allegations without conducting any research and/or making any effort to find out the factual position in this regard.

After hearing the parties concerned, the court observed, “It has been repeatedly laid down by Hon’ble Supreme Court that a public interest litigation petition cannot be based on newspaper reports or the reports in magazines as the facts contained in newspaper reports are only hearsay.”