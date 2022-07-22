HC dismisses plea seeking survey of structure found in Gyanvapi mosque
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking survey of the recently-found structure in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex, terming it as being filed to gain publicity.
Lawyer Ashok Pandey, who was representing seven petitioners in court, had pleaded for a survey of the structure found in Gyanvapi mosque by a committee headed by a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court or the high court to ascertain what it is.
They requested the court to ascertain whether the structure found in Gyanvapi was a ‘Shivling’, as claimed by Hindus or a fountain, as claimed by Muslims.
The court completed hearing in the case on June 10 and reserved the order. The court passed the order on Tuesday.
Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general, representing the state government, had opposed the petition and pointed out that it had no locus standi on grounds of lack of territorial jurisdiction.
A division bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi observed: “The observations of the Hon’ble Supreme Court squarely apply to the present petition, which has although been styled as a ‘Public Interest Litigation’, but it does not contain any mention of any legally enforceable right of the public at large having been infringed or denied and it appears that the petition has been filed merely in order to gain some publicity.”
Ludhiana MC staffers learn about alternatives to plastic
The Punjab Pollution Control Board officials on Thursday apprised the civic body staff of single-use plastic items banned by the government and their alternatives available in the market during a workshop held the municipal corporation's Zone-A office. The government had notified a ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. The civic body officials were directed to continue issuing challans to violators and spread awareness about alternative products available in the market.
World Brain Day: Healthy lifestyle key for healthy brain, say experts
Brain is a complex organ of our body and it regulates our personality, character and intelligence. In fact, it is an organ that makes us who we are, said experts on Thursday on the eve of World Brain Day. King George's Medical University, professor neurology, Dr Rajesh Verma said, “The brain health is threatened today due to various communicable and non-communicable neurological disorders as well as stress, substance abuse and psychological disorders.”
Ludhiana | Bhullar hands over notification of hiked stipend to GADVASU interns
A day after Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) hiked the internship allowance (stipend) for students pursuing Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree, minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar handed over the copy of notification to the interns on Thursday. MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi said, “ The genuine demand of students has been fulfilled by the state government on priority.”
Post offices in west UP to sell bottled Gangajal during Kanwar Yatra
MEERUT Gangajal brought from Gangotri would be made available to devotees by post offices in Meerut and other districts during the Kanwar Yatra. The devotees can purchase the bottles of Gangajal from different post offices to offer to Lord Shiva in their respective areas. Those who can't bring Kanwar can avail the facility of getting Gangajal from Gangotri at their doorstep to offer to Lord Shiva on Shivratri.
Yogi pays tributes to Lalji Tandon on his 2nd death anniv
LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid glowing tributes to former governor and BJP veteran late Lalji Tandon on hTandon'ssecond death anniversary in Lucknow on Thursday. “I humbly offer my tributes to a leader who stood for development and whose contribution is indelible,” he said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, along with many other top leaders, also paid their tributes to late Tandon.
