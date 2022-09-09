HC rejects Anand Giri’s bail plea in ABAP chief’s death case
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Anand Giri, an accused in the mysterious death case of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri. Justice SK Singh had on Wednesday reserved order on the accused’s bail plea.
While rejecting the bail, the court said there were sufficient evidences against the applicant and thus he cannot be granted bail.
In his bail application, the petitioner had stated that he was falsely implicated in the case. The alleged suicide note in which his name was mentioned was not in the handwriting of Narendra Giri and there were a lot of cuttings and over-writings in it, he said.
It was also stated in the bail plea that Anand Giri was in Haridwar, away from the city, when the incident occurred and police authorities had informed the petitioner about the incident on phone.
A local court had rejected the bail application of Anand Giri, after which he had approached the high court.
Mahant Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021.
A purported suicide note recovered from the Mahant had accused his former disciple Anand Giri and two others - Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari – of mental torture.
On November 20, the CBI filed a chargesheet in a local court against Anand Giri and the two others booked for abetment of suicide.
AAP promises 6-lakh jobs, ₹3k unemployment allowance if voted to power in Himachal
The Aam Aadmi Party, which is making a foray into Himachal Pradesh's infamously bipolar political landscape, on Friday announced another clutch of six pre-poll guarantees in Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. Jobs for all youngsters Manish Sisodia guaranteed that the party would generate jobs for all unemployed youngsters, and in the meantime pay them a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹3,000.
GMCBL and Uber launch dedicated bus routes to connect Cyber City
The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited has, in collaboration with app-based cab sharing service Uber, launched two dedicated routes to Cyber City from Badshahpur and Sector 70A on Thursday in a bid to ease access to public transit services to the busy business district. Four air-conditioned buses will ply two routes, with minimal stops, officials said, adding that commuters can book seats for the service (called Gurugaman Plus) from the Uber app itself.
Illegal property registration: DC warns of action against officials
In a bid to prevent illegal construction and registration of multiple residential units on single-unit plots, the deputy commissioner Gurugram on Thursday warned revenue officials of criminal action if they are caught violating property registration norms. Yadav said if any registration of property takes place in contravention of rules, then criminal proceedings, including registration of FIRs, will be initiated against the errant officials.
EOW nabs realtor for duping 150 victims of nearly ₹30 crore
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 41-year-old man from Chandigarh, who took money from the investors to give flats in 99 days and later cheated all of them. Ravindra Singh Yadav, the special commissioner of police (EOW) also said that the director in a real estate company, Deep Kanwar Singh Walia has a master's degree from New Jersey Institute of Technology, US.
Delhi Police arrest 65 BSES imposters across 22 cities
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit, a specialised team under the Delhi Police Special Cell, has arrested 65 people for cheating on pretext of updating BSES electricity bills after conducting raids in 22 cities over a period of 10 days, officials said on Thursday. “This pan-India operation, which started on August 26, has shown very good results and the number of complaints related to the BSES scam has reduced significantly.”
