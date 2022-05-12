HC rejects plea seeking to open 22 closed rooms in Taj Mahal
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday rejected a PIL seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of idols of Hindu deities.
A division bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi observed that the petition was not maintainable. The court added that the petitioner was seeking exploration of some facts by opening of locked rooms in the four storey-structure -Taj Mahal.
The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge, before the Lucknow bench that sought the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities. Earlier, he had filed RTI seeking details of these locked facts.
The court added that it cannot adjudicate on such issues where expertise is required.
It is outside the scope and authority of the court to order research or study on the issue, added the court while rejecting the petition.
The petition lies outside the powers of judicial review, said the court.
“Right to get a research or study not made out. It’s an area of researchers/academicians and not of court. Verdict on historical aspects cannot be given by court under writ jurisdiction. Petition being misconceived is dismissed,” said Justice DK Upadhyay while delivering the verdict in open court.
Rudra Vikram Singh, Delhi-based lawyer, represented the petitioner.
Dacoity attempt foiled in Thane; four arrested
The police foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested four persons in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday. A preliminary probe revealed that the accused were planning dacoities at farmhouses in Thane city and Karjat, he said. Offences under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act have been registered against Premkumar alias Pappu Ramlakhan Singh (51), Datta Vishnu Patil (30), Surajkumar Sadanand Yadav (19) and Kundankumar Ramesh Singh (42), the official said.
Gyanvapi case: Court retains official, survey to be completed by May 17
VARANASI A court in Varanasi on Thursday rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex here and ordered the completion of the task by May 17. The court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar pronounced the order a day after the hearing on the petition seeking the removal of advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra had concluded.
Youth Cong chief, others detained during protest in Bhopal
Police here on Thursday detained around 60 Congress leaders including Youth Congress chief Shrinivas BV as they tried to reach Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence to protest against "inflation, unemployment and atrocities against tribals." Addressing the protesters at a nearby crossing, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said the BJP government has failed to rein in inflation, unemployment and corruption.
Man, parents booked for killing wife over dowry, dumping body on railway tracks in Pune
PUNE A man, his parents, and brother were booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police late on Wednesday night for the murder of the man's wife over dowry payment. Sharma's was identified as Anjali Sharma, 30, who lived with her husband in a room at Bhaskar Plaza in Shastrinagar area of Kasarwadi, Pune. Two of the four accused were identified as Ankit Sharma and his father Rajesh Sharma, according to the police.
Transgender community to get a dedicated OPD at Pune’s Sassoon hospital
PUNE Marking a departure from the past, Pune's Sassoon General Hospital initiated changes to make their service inclusive for the transgender community. The hospital has written a letter to form an outpatient department (OPD), exclusively for transgender community. Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan, had recently raised various issues and demanded to form a separate OPD and toilets for the community.
