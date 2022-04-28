HC seeks reply from nagar nigam on shortage of potable water in areas of Prayagraj

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam to file a reply (counter affidavit) indicating the condition of supply of potable water in Civil Lines ward of Prayagraj.

Hearing a PIL regarding shortage of potable water, the court also directed the nagar nigam to inform it about the availability and working condition of water pumps.

A division bench comprising Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava while hearing the PIL filed by councillor Ashok Kumar Singh, who represents the Civil Lines ward, directed to list the case on May 10, 2022.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Shailendra said there was acute water shortage in ward number 29 that covers Civil Lines area of the city. Further, the water which is being supplied in the aforesaid area was unhygienic. Hence, according to him, the people residing in the said ward may fall prey to some disease due to supply of contaminated water.