HC seeks reply from nagar nigam on shortage of potable water in areas of Prayagraj
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam to file a reply (counter affidavit) indicating the condition of supply of potable water in Civil Lines ward of Prayagraj.
Hearing a PIL regarding shortage of potable water, the court also directed the nagar nigam to inform it about the availability and working condition of water pumps.
A division bench comprising Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava while hearing the PIL filed by councillor Ashok Kumar Singh, who represents the Civil Lines ward, directed to list the case on May 10, 2022.
Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Shailendra said there was acute water shortage in ward number 29 that covers Civil Lines area of the city. Further, the water which is being supplied in the aforesaid area was unhygienic. Hence, according to him, the people residing in the said ward may fall prey to some disease due to supply of contaminated water.
At 1,490, Delhi continues to log over 1,000 new Covid cases; sees 2 deaths
With yet another spike in single-day caseload, Delhi's active Covid-19 tally has shot up to 5,250. On Wednesday, the active case count was recorded at 4,832. Fresh recoveries, meanwhile, maintained its upward swing with as many as 1,070 patients recuperating from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, fresh recoveries stood at 1,042.
State plans to hire new developers to execute stalled slum revamp projects
Approximately 40,000 families in the 520 stalled slum revamp projects across Mumbai may heave a sigh of relief as the Maharashtra government plans to appoint new developers to execute them. The majority of the families are waiting for houses in redeveloped buildings. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority had in 1996 started a redevelopment scheme. Speaking at a real estate seminar, Housing minister Jitendra Awhad blamed builders for constructing exclusive community enclaves in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Groom, kin assaulted, wedding called off
ARA A bridegroom and Groom Sujit Kumar's family members in a village in Bihar's Bhojpur district were injured after they were assaulted by people from the bride's side on Wednesday night, police said. Residents of Patna, his father Tarkeshwar Nath Goswami and brothers Sumit Kumar and Raja Kumar, Groom Sujit Kumar, have been admitted at Ara district hospital for treatment while two other injured are undergoing treatment at a at private nursing home.
13 IAS officers shifted in Bihar
Additional chief secretary (labour resources) Dr Bandana Kinni has been shifted in Bihar state planning board as chief advisor. Tirhut divisional Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh has been posted as principal secretary, panchayti raj. Health secretary Gorakhnath made new divisional commissioner of Purnia. 2017-batch IAS officer and Jamui DDC Arif Hasan has been shifted to Purnia as municipal commissioner. Similarly, Kaimur DDC Kumar Gourav has been posted as municipal commissioner of Darbhanga.
Man kills ex-wife, daughter, shoots self in Patna
PATNA A man shot dead Rajiv's daughter and former wife before killing himself in Gardanibagh area of Patna on Thursday afternoon, police said. “The two, along with Prabha's mother, were returning from Begusarai after attending a family function when the incident took place,” said a police official. “There are eyewitnesses and we have recorded their statements. We have also obtained CCTV footage of the crime,” said Patna senior superintendent of police MS Dhillon .
