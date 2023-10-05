News / Cities / Lucknow News / HC stays govt order suspending licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi

HC stays govt order suspending licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 05, 2023 09:30 AM IST

The state government had suspended the hospital’s licence on September 18 this year following the death of a woman after an operation.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Wednesday paved way for reopening of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi district by staying the state government’s order suspending license of the hospital.

HC stays govt order suspending licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi (file)
HC stays govt order suspending licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi (file)

The state government had suspended the hospital’s licence on September 18 this year following the death of a woman after an operation.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A division bench of justice Vivek Chaudhary and justice Manish Kumar passed the order on Wednesday on a writ petition filed by the hospital management challenging the state government’s order.

Passing the order, the court observed that shutting the hospital in a remote area will cause inconvenience to a lot of people, said senior advocate Jaideep Mathur, who appeared before the court on behalf of the hospital administration.

The court directed the chief medical officer (CMO) of Amethi to ensure that the incident (dead of a patient during an operation) does not reoccur.

The court also stated that the probe against the hospital would continue and asked the state government to file its counter affidavit in the next three weeks.

The Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as its members.

Manoj Muttu, administrator of the Sanjay Gandhi Trust New Delhi, said, “People and party were attacked just for personal gain. Now, a copy of the court’s order will be submitted to the chief medical officer of Amethi and as per the CMO’s directions functioning of the hospital will resume.”

“The high court’s order is no less than Vijayadashmi for us. It is victory of lakhs of people of Amethi. We thank everyone including SP, BSP AAP and farmers’ group who extended support in our fight,” said Dipak Singh, senior Congress leader, who was spearheading an agitation in Amethi against closure of the hospital.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out