The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Wednesday paved way for reopening of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi district by staying the state government’s order suspending license of the hospital. HC stays govt order suspending licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi (file)

The state government had suspended the hospital’s licence on September 18 this year following the death of a woman after an operation.

A division bench of justice Vivek Chaudhary and justice Manish Kumar passed the order on Wednesday on a writ petition filed by the hospital management challenging the state government’s order.

Passing the order, the court observed that shutting the hospital in a remote area will cause inconvenience to a lot of people, said senior advocate Jaideep Mathur, who appeared before the court on behalf of the hospital administration.

The court directed the chief medical officer (CMO) of Amethi to ensure that the incident (dead of a patient during an operation) does not reoccur.

The court also stated that the probe against the hospital would continue and asked the state government to file its counter affidavit in the next three weeks.

The Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is run by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as its members.

Manoj Muttu, administrator of the Sanjay Gandhi Trust New Delhi, said, “People and party were attacked just for personal gain. Now, a copy of the court’s order will be submitted to the chief medical officer of Amethi and as per the CMO’s directions functioning of the hospital will resume.”

“The high court’s order is no less than Vijayadashmi for us. It is victory of lakhs of people of Amethi. We thank everyone including SP, BSP AAP and farmers’ group who extended support in our fight,” said Dipak Singh, senior Congress leader, who was spearheading an agitation in Amethi against closure of the hospital.

