HC to hear petition seeking FIR against Rahul on Mar 11

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Wednesday fixed March 11 as the next date of hearing on a petition challenging a Sambhal court’s order that rejected an application seeking registration of an FIR against leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his alleged controversial remarks in 2025. Justice Samit Gopal directed the petitioner, Simran Gupta, of the Hindu Shakti Dal to file a supplementary affidavit in support of her petition. (File Photo)

Last year, a Sambhal court rejected the petition seeking registration of an FIR. A subsequent revision plea filed against the said order was also dismissed.

According to Gupta, during the inauguration of the AICC office in 2025, Rahul Gandhi allegedly remarked: “We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself.”

The petition by Gupta contended that Gandhi’s remarks hurt public sentiments across the country.

As per the petitioner, Rahul Gandhi’s alleged remark amounts to a seditious and anti-national statement made deliberately with the intent to destabilise the country.

During the course of hearing, the petitioner counsel sought time to file a counter affidavit.

The court on this observed, “Learned counsel for the petitioner(s) states that he wants to file supplementary affidavit and prays for two weeks time for the same. Prayer is allowed. If any such supplementary affidavit is filed, the office shall restore the same and place it on record by the next date. Let the matter be listed on 11.03.2026 as fresh. It is made clear that there is no interim order passed by this court.”