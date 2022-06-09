Heat wave to prevail in UPbut with less intensity
Lucknow The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued warnings of heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places over the state and strong surface winds up to 30-40 kmph very likely at a few places over east Uttar Pradesh.
The intensity of the heatwave declined marginally across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. According to IMD bulletin, weather will stay dry over west UP and rain with thunder-showers is very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh.
Fatehgarh was hottest in UP with maximum temperature of 45.7 degrees Celsius. Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj and Banda braved 45.2 degrees Celsius. Fatehpur was 44.9 degrees C, Varanasi 44.4, Kanpur 43.9, Fursatganj 43.4, Aligarh and Orai 43.
Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 42.6 and 30.4 degree Celsius respectively on Wednesday and the forecast says there will be no significant change in day and night temperatures.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
