Heavy rain lashes several parts of U.P, more in store: Met department
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Wednesday bringing much-needed relief from the sultry weather conditions even as the met department predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ in several parts of the state in the next couple of days.
State capital Lucknow experienced 52.3 mm rainfall that brought down the day temperature from 38.6 degrees Celsius (on Tuesday) to 34.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The forecast for Lucknow is generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain/thundershowers.
Orai received maximum rain of 62 mm followed by Lakhimpur Kheri 60 mm, Kanpur 37.2mm, Bahraich and Ghazipur 27.6mm, Hamirpur 25 mm, Hardoi 23 mm, Moradabad 14.4mm, Meerut 12.8mm and Najibabad 10 mm during the last 24 hours.
The met department has issued warning of heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places over West UP and few places in East UP.
The weather department has also warned of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Mathura, Agra, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and adjoining areas.
Heavy rains are also likely to lash Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Aligarh, Hathras, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Amroha, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.
The weather department has issued an advisory for the public, including expected impact of the rain, and suggested action to mitigate any rain-related incidents. The IMD said there could be waterlogging in low-lying areas.
The IMD has also predicted mudslides, disruption of traffic and power cuts due to continuous rain.
Disruption of traffic in roads may lead to increased travel time, causing trouble for daily commuters in the NCR.
-
PM likely to attend event to mark death anniv of Mulayam’s confidante
KANPUR Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to virtually attend an event to be organised in Kanpur's Meharban Singh ka Purwa township on July 25 to mark the 10th death anniversary of socialist leader Chowdhary Harmohan Singh Yadav, who was one of the closest confidantes of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
-
ED registers money-laundering case against film producer Prerna Arora
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money-laundering case against Bollywood producer Prerna Arora, based on a 2018 case in which the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police had arrested her for allegedly cheating film producer Vashu Bhagnani of ₹31.6 crore. An ED officer said though Arora was summoned to appear before the agency on Wednesday, she failed to turn up and sought time through her lawyer.
-
Woman files petition in CBD Belapur court demanding Ganesh Naik to take DNA test
Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik's alleged 'live-in partner', who had accused him of rape, has now filed a petition in the CBD Belapur court demanding him to take a DNA test to prove that he is the father of her son, if Naik is denying the paternity himself. She has also sought various reliefs under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. He had earlier been denied bail by Thane Sessions Court.
-
BJP govt invoking NSA even in trivial cases: Mayawati
LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was invoking National Security Act even in trivial cases to cover up its failure to control crime. The BSP chief was reviewing preparations of the party organizations in a meeting with office-bearers and leaders from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi. Mayawati directed office-bearers of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir units to start preparations for the assembly elections.
-
2 teachers of school in UP’s Hapur booked for forcing students to take off uniform
MEERUT Two teachers of a primary school in Udaipur village of UP's Hapur were booked and suspended for allegedly forcing two Dailt girl students to remove their uniforms and give to two other girls, who were not in school dress, for clicking photos on July 11, said police. The school had organised a photo session of the students and a few girls were not in uniform.
