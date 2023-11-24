close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Hepatitis patient dropouts pose infection threat’

‘Hepatitis patient dropouts pose infection threat’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 25, 2023 05:46 AM IST

Dropout among hepatitis patients in India is a risk, as it may lead to the spread of infection to high-risk groups. A study found that a large percentage of hepatitis B and C infections remain undiagnosed. Regular feedback and tracking are needed to minimize dropout rates.

Dropout among identified hepatitis patients poses a threat, as they may spread infection to others in high-risk behaviour groups, such as sex workers and injectable drug users, said Dr Archana Pawar, a Mumbai-based microbiologist while addressing MICROCON-2023, a five-day national conference of the Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

For representation only (HT Photo)
For representation only (HT Photo)

Presenting a study conducted with over 26,000 patients between January and June 2023, Dr Pawar said, “It is estimated that 90% of the hepatitis B and 79% of hepatitis C infections remain undiagnosed.” Dr Pawar works at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital, Mumbai.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“India falls in the intermediate endemicity group with hepatitis B prevalence rate of 0.87% to 21.4% hepatitis C prevalence rate between 0.19% and 53.7%. This signifies any dropout among identified hepatitis patient is a risk,” she said.

She further shared among hepatitis B patients we identified only 20.84% enrolled at model treatment centre and among hepatitis C 31.02% enrolled.

“To check drop out regular feedback and tracking is needed. This if applied with every identified/enrolled patient will bring down dropout rate to minimum,” said Dr Sumit Rungta, head of gastroenterology department at KGMU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out