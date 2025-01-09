High court cancels recruitment process for U.P. Police radio operators

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has cancelled the recruitment process for U.P. Police radio operators. The police department had advertised 936 radio operators’ positions in 2022 and around 40,000 candidates had applied for this recruitment examination. Following this court decision, the police department will now initiate a fresh recruitment process. The court said that the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board does not have the authority to alter the established standards for recruitment examinations. (HT Photo)

This judgment was passed by a single bench of Justice Alok Mathur on January 8 on a petition filed by an aspirant Ravi Shukla, who challenged the selection process on various grounds.

The court said that the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board does not have the authority to alter the established standards for recruitment examinations. Changes to educational qualifications and other criteria can only be made at the government level, confirmed additional advocate general (AAG) Vinod Kumar Shahi, who appeared in the matter on behalf of the state government assisted by advocate Tushar Verma.

In 2022, the advertisement specified diploma holders as the eligibility criterion. The then-chairperson of the recruitment board, Renuka Mishra, passed a proposal to also allow degree holders to apply. Subsequently, more than 70% degree holders applied. However, the current chairperson of the recruitment board, Rajiv Krishna, revoked the proposal allowing degree holders who then challenged this decision in the high court.

Police radio operator’s primary responsibility is communication by maintaining connectivity within the entire police system. This includes relaying messages and information to their department and submitting reports on tasks assigned by assistant operators.