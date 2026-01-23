High court seeks UP government reply on security rules for retired judges

The Allahabad high court on Thursday sought details from the state government on relevant security rules, if any, framed for retired high court judges. A bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Swarupama Chaturvedi passed the order on a petition filed by the Association Of Retired Supreme Court And High Court Judges and another party. (For representation)

During the hearing, senior advocate Alok Kumar Yadav, assisted by advocate Vashishth Dwivedi, argued that the security of retired judges is a serious issue that needs to be addressed.

Petitioners’ counsels argued, “It becomes necessary for the independence of judiciary as a judge passes judgment with his own independent conviction even on the last day when he is demitting his office. A judge takes oath to do justice without fear or favour, affection or ill-will to uphold the Constitution and the laws.”

The counsels further submitted that a retired judge requires at least minimum security while moving in public. “A constitutional post-holder at least deserves this much protection to his life and his family after demitting office,” they added.

“Let learned Additional Advocate General place relevant security rules, if any, framed for retired High Court Judges, and a proper affidavit be filed in the matter by the next date fixed,” the court said.

The court fixed February 9 as the next date of hearing.