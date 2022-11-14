Historic win in Mainpuri will be true tribute to ‘netaji’, says Akhilesh Yadav as Dimple Yadav files nomination

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asserted that a historic win for the party candidate in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll would be a true tribute to party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav also said he was committed to walking on the path shown by netaji (his father Mulayam Singh Yadav).

He made the remarks even as Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh’s wife and Mulayam’s daughter-in-law, filed her nomination in Mainpuri on Monday afternoon.

“We are sad as this by-election comes after the death of netaji,” Akhilesh Yadav said at a press conference.

The December 5 by-election has been necessitated by the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Mainpuri MP, on October 10.

Dimple Yadav, in her short statement, expressed hope that the people would bless her in Mainpuri, a district which was given a new identity by the SP founder.

Earlier in the day, flanked by Dimple Yadav, former MPs Tej Pratap Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, Akhilesh offered floral tribute to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav at ‘samadhi sthal’ (memorial) in Saifai village in Etawah district before moving to Mainpuri for the nomination process.

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav was present on the occasion and Dimple Yadav touched his feet to seek his blessings before the nomination.

“Mainpuri was very close to netaji’s heart. He began his life and his struggle from here. Residents of Mainpuri were close to Netaji who ensured development of area. We are committed to follow in his footsteps and the voters here would ensure historic win for SP candidate as true tribute to Netaji,” Akhilesh Yadav said later in Mainpuri.

“Anybody I talk to in Mainpuri has a long list of stories about their association with netaji, whose memories are alive in the hearts of residents here,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Amid questions about the absence of his uncle Shivpal Yadav during the nomination, the SP president avoided a direct reply.

“The whole family is united and today’s nomination by Dimple Yadav was a low-key affair as it comes soon after the death of Netaji. The name of Dimple Yadav was finalised in consultation with all. I have begun the campaign for the party candidate and all from the family will campaign in the days ahead,” he said. The SP chief declined to comment on the much-anticipated announcement of the BJP candidate.

About the SP’s loss in its strongholds of Azamgarh and Rampur in Lok Sabha by-elections in June, Akhilesh Yadav blamed the Rampur district administration for not allowing voters to vote. He was, however, assured that district administration in Mainpuri would not do so, he said.

The votes will be counted on December 8, the same day on which the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will be known.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination till November 21.

