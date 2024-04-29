Holistic education should be both value and skill-based, says Ashok Ganguly

Former chairman, CBSE, Ashok Ganguly said here on Sunday that the Indian education system was passing through a most critical and exciting phase. He described the traditional education system and how it had travelled over the years from Gurukul to Zoom. Ashok Ganguly, former chairman of CBSE (HT File)

Ganguly was addressing speaking at the 34th foundation day of Kabir Shanti Mission. A discussion was also organized on the topic ‘Indian thought on education and Current Educational Scenario’.

Ramesh Chandra Tripathi, former secretary, government of India and former secretary general - Rajya Sabha, attended as the chief guest.

In his keynote address, Ganguly said that it was very important to integrate value education and skill-based education so that children could grab most of the opportunities which globalisation was ushering for them. In this respect, he spoke in detail about the importance of NEP2020 and how would change the entire Indian education system.

Ganguly said that children must be provided with holistic education and three bad ‘C’s must be avoided: competition , compulsion and comparison. According to him, with proper implementation of NEP2020, the education system will be of global standard and back again from Zoom to Gurukul ideals in near future.

GB Patnaik, retd IAS and vice president, Kabir Peace Mission, presided over the event A large number of Mission members, friends and well-wishers participated in the programme. On this occasion , five senior members of Kabir Peace Mission were awarded ‘Kabir-Deep’ Samman. These members are former Lokayukta, Uttar Pradesh, Justice S.C. Verma (posthumous), Dr. Krishna Bihari Agarwal, founder-president of Kabir Shanti Mission, Swami Soumitra Prapancharya, Ashok Ganguly, former chairman-CBSE and Dr. Daya Nand Lal, IAS (Retd.).

All of them have served the society selflessly in their respective fields and are continuously doing so. The programme started with the welcome address by Mission secretary and chief coordinator Rajesh Kumar Agrawal . He informed the people about the activities of the mission .

The program concluded with the vote of thanks by GB Pattanaik, who said Kabir’s thoughts had special significance even today.