Home guard held for killing teenage daughter in U.P.’s Meerut

Police have arrested a home guard who allegedly strangled his teenage daughter to death and threw her body into the Hindon river for talking to a boy over phone in a village of Baghpat district on February 23, police said on Friday. Raids were being carried out to arrest the home guard’s brother who allegedly helped him in disposing of the body of the girl. (For Representation)

Raids were being carried out to arrest the home guard’s brother who allegedly helped him in disposing of the body of the girl who was a Class 10 student, they added. After the home guard’s arrest on Thursday (March 2), the body of the girl was also fished out from the river, they added.

Superintendent of police (SP), Baghpat, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said a case of murder had been registered against the home guard and his brother on the basis of a call received at 112 helpline number on March 1. The anonymous caller told the police that he suspected something fishy as the girl had not been seen in the village for the past few days.

Jadaun said during the interrogation, the home guard confessed to have killed his minor daughter after seeing her talking to a boy and then he said he threw off the body into the river with the help of his brother. “We are also trying to recover the vehicle used for carrying the body to the river,” the SP added.