Horses in action at Lucknow Race Course: Inheritor wins Army Commander Cup followed by Golden Oaks & Pinnacle Point

Jockey Shaurabh Rawat riding The Inheritor zoomed past every other horse to win the Army Commander Cup in an exciting finish to a thoroughbred race held at Lucknow Race Course on Sunday. Maj Gen Salil Seth, Shikha Seth, Made For Each Other Young Couple Col H Gopala Krishnan and Maj Shalni Bhaduri , Ruchira Sengupta and Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta(Photos: Mustaq Khan/HT)

The Inheritor followed by Golden Oaks and Pinnacle Point during the Army Commander Cup race in Lucknow(Photo: Mustaq Ali/HT)

Owned by Jaideep Narain Mathur, The Inheritor was followed by Mohd Abdullah’s Golden Oaks and Amar Habibullah’s Pinnacle Point. The army commander of Central Command, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta gave away the prizes in the presence of Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha and Maj Gen Salil Seth. Also present on the occasion were AWWA president, Central Command, Ruchira Sengupta and AWWA, MUPSA chairperson Shikha Seth.

Jaideep Narain Mathur receiving prize from Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta

Earlier, in the Indianbred Horse race, Mohd Abdullah’s Burak won the race and was followed by Shadab Abbas Naqvi’s Golden Boy and Vikas Pandey’s Rudra. In the Class II Thoroughbred race, the winners were Command Post, Mareilla and Aloha.

Mohd Abdullah receiving the trophy from Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta

On arrival, the army commander received a warm welcome. The Gorkha Rifles and Regimental Centre’s jazz and pipe band played soothing tracks that kept the guests entertained. The band was later felicitated by Lt Gen Sengupta.

Amar Habibullah receiving prize from Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta (Photo: Mustaq Ali/HT)

Guests turned up in their fashionable best and received handsome prizes too. The best hand gentleman went to Brig Rajnish Singh while the female prize went to Capt Pragya Tripathi. Col Bharat Bhalla won the best dressed gentleman prize while Priyanka Bhatia got the best dressed lady prize. Col H Gopala Krishnan and Maj Shalni Bhadhri got the made for each other young couple prize while in the senior category Rajnish Chopra and his wife won the prize.

“We are having a wonderful season so far. It’s getting warm early but thankfully the heat is still bearable. Our horses are having a good run, sometimes you win and sometimes someone else,” says Amar Habibullah.

Guests and race enthusiasts

Mohd Abdullah had a good day as his horse were prize winners in all categories. “The hard work is yielding results,” he says. LRC secretary Lt Col Fedrick Appadurai added, “We have three more races left in the season and all will be held in the evening.”