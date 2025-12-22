Hospitals turned into cattle sheds before 2017, says Brajesh Pathak in Uttar Pradesh assembly

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said hospitals had turned into cattle sheds before 2017. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak (FILE PHOTO)

He was replying to questions raised by SP members Samarpal Singh and Akhilesh (a lawmaker from Azamgarh) during Question Hour in the state assembly.

Pathak alleged that the SP lacked genuine concern for the poor, suggesting that their interests were limited to gaining media attention on various issues.

He said that all medical tests, treatments, and medications are provided free of charge at government hospitals. He outlined the services available at primary health centres, community health centres, district hospitals, and higher-level government medical facilities. In his written reply to the main question, the deputy chief minister reiterated that there is no policy to standardise private doctors’ consultation fees and medical test rates or to prevent arbitrary increases. He emphasised that the state government provides free treatment, including medical consultation and medicines, in various government hospitals.

Replying to a supplementary question, he said 5.5 crore (55 million) people have been registered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Uttar Pradesh, with 6,000 government and private hospitals empanelled. He added that ₹1,300 crore has been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the treatment of the poor.