House help, 20, falls from Lko apartment balcony, dies

A 20-year-old maid for a banker couple died, after falling from the third floor of their apartment at Russle Court Apartment, in Gomti Nagar Vistar, on Saturday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.55 am on Saturday and the victim, Mohini, of Rahimabad police station area, had started the work only 20 days back.

“Police sent the body to the mortuary and the deceased’s family has been informed,” said SHO, Gomti Nagar, Sudheer Awasthi

The couple employed her for household work and for looking after their four-year-old child, through a service provider company in the locality. Mohini was working at the flat of Sarabjeet Singh and Preeti Singh, both working at Central Bank of India in Lucknow. “On Saturday morning, she was washing the balcony with water and slipped. As she lost her balance she came fell from the third floor,” Preeti Singh told the police. The police said the body was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where she was pronounced dead by doctors.

The police spokesman said they were yet to find the autopsy report when asked about the findings in the post-mortem examination.

It surfaced that Sarbjeet was out of the flat for a morning walk while Preeti was in the bathroom. Mohini was watering the plants on the balcony and probably put one of her feet on the railing in the balcony and tripped.

Sarbjeet who reached the scene on a call from his wife, rushed her to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital but it was too late.

Sarbjeet’s driver, Jitendra, told the police that he had called the employer for the keys to take out the car of his employer around 8.11 am and Mohini had given him the key of the car minutes before she fell from the balcony of the high-rise.

Mohini’s mother, Santoshi of Rahimabad police station area in Lucknow expressed dissatisfaction with the police claim that she died in a fatal fall from the third floor after losing her balance. “The railing at the balcony is four feet high and so she cannot fall from the balcony. How is it possible that one will fall from four feet high railing? She was being harassed by the couple who allowed her to talk to us twice during the last 20 days,” she alleged. The police said the railing for protection at the balcony is only two feet high.

Her family members said Mohini had told them over the phone to take her home.