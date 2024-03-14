Houses of those who tampered with recruitment exams raided: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said those involved in recruitment exam paper leaks had been given a “fitting lesson” and their “houses were raided and properties confiscated”. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributing appointment letters to those selected by the UP Public Service Commission, at his official residence in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Distributing appointment letters to 39 sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), 41 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 16 treasurer/account officers selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at his official residence, Adityanath said the selection was completed in record time.

“For the first time, any commission and board has completed the selection process in just nine months,” said Yogi at the programme organised to distribute the appointment letters, according to a press release.

The CM said the selection process was completely fair and transparent, without any recommendation or interference.

“Those who tried to tamper with the integrity of the examination suffered the consequences. Their houses were raided and properties confiscated. The government has decided to teach all those who play with the future of the youth a fitting lesson,” the CM was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Yogi Adityanath government has provided government jobs to more than 6.5 lakh youths under Mission Rozgar in the last seven years.

“The overall perception changes when the government works with honesty. You must have seen that those who faced an identity crisis in the state earlier, proudly say today that they belong to Uttar Pradesh. The transformation has been facilitated by the government’s decision-making process,” he remarked.

Addressing the newly selected candidates, Adiyanath said: “You have 30 to 35 years to serve the public and to seek their blessings for a bright future.”

“As a result of our effective action plan, jobs and employment have been provided to crores of youth in the state while the state’s per capita income and GDP have increased significantly. UP has emerged as the country’s second-largest economy,” added the CM.

He urged the newly selected candidates to discharge their role as the engine of the government.

“Today, technology has improved. By the time you come to the field, we will have succeeded in digitizing all revenue functions. Even after this, cases of revenue-related disputes will arise. In such a situation, to settle these matters, you will have to stay in your tehsil and focus. Also, the pendency will have to be resolved in a time-bound manner,” he added.

He said the role of deputy SPs is important in maintaining law and order and resolving revenue-related matters. “They must regularly visit the police station and watch every activity including preparation of charge sheet,” added the CM.

Candidates express gratitude to CM

The newly selected candidates expressed gratitude to the chief minister for completing the transparent and time-bound examination process.

“This recruitment process has been completed by the government and the public service commission in a fair and transparent way. For this, I am very grateful to the CM and the chairman of the commission,” said Akash Priyadarshi of Prayagraj, selected for post of deputy SP.

“I would like to thank our CM for completing the examination process promptly. Under his guidance, the examinations were conducted with honesty. Because of this, youths like us can join the police service and serve the people,” said Prabha Patel of Sant Kabirnagar, selected for the post of deputy SP.

“I’m grateful to the CM for providing the appointment letter and completing the examination process with complete transparency within nine months,” said Smriti Rana, selected for the post of deputy SP.

“The swift completion of examination process has culminated in my appointment letter. I am committed to embracing the guiding principles of success shared by chief minister Yogi,” said Anubhav Rajarshi of Kanpur selected for the post of deputy SP.