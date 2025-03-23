How safe are Lucknow bus terminals for passengers

After the alleged rape bid and murder of a 32-year-old woman in the outskirts of the state capital, the safety and security of passengers at public bus terminals and stops, especially during night hours, are under question. Passengers waiting for their rides in Charbagh (HT)

In the said incident, the woman had hired an autorickshaw from outside the Alambagh bus terminal. The driver, with the help of his brother, forcibly took the woman to Malihabad where she was assaulted.

According to the assistant regional manager (ARM)-management of the Alambagh terminal, police patrolling outside the premises has increased since the incident. His Charbagh counterpart said camera placements would be altered soon for better security coverage.

UP State Road Transport Authorities (UPSRTC) officials said key bus terminals in the city—namely Qaiserbagh, Charbagh, Awadh and Alambagh—were under the watch of 100 CCTV cameras and security personnel around the clock.

“Also, we deploy three guards outside the terminal at night as police aren’t always active,” said Gautam Kumar, the ARM of the Charbagh terminal. “Between 12 am and 5 am, people often park their vehicles outside the terminal... The security guards ensure that people don’t park their vehicles here.”

Charbagh, of all the major bus terminals in the capital, has the least number of CCTV cameras. Also, out of the 12 cameras installed on the premises, one was not in working condition as of Saturday. “We do not have any camera that monitors the roads. So, we will reinstall one of the cameras near the gate after the weekend,” said the ARM.

However, he said, “For the passengers’ safety, we have an enquiry desk that is manned at all hours. A minimum of three security guards are posted there at all times.” He added six security guards in the morning shift, five in the afternoon, and three in the night shift were being deployed at the enquiry desk. The Charbagh terminal sees a flow of at least 200-250 buses on a daily basis.

At Alambagh, the facility has 35 cameras installed at the gates facing the roads, in the parking zone and other places. Further, four guards and a supervisor, provided by a third-party contractor, were always meant to be present on the premises, the terminal’s ARM said.

In the mentioned incident of crime, the woman’s movement for two hours, right from when she alighted a bus to the time when she sat in the autorickshaw, were captured in the several CCTV cameras at the terminal.

The Awadh and Qaiserbagh bus stations are also similarly equipped. Qaiserbagh ARM Yogendra Seth said, “We have deployed security measures to ensure passengers’ safety, especially during night when the movement of buses is low. Also, cash in large amounts are kept at the on-site UPSRTC office before they are deposited in bank accounts the next morning,” he explained.

At Qaiserbagh, the facility has 18 cameras that cover two exits, an entrance and the rest of the premises; 14 more are installed at the workshop situated nearby. According to Seth, with almost 800 buses plying through the bus station every day, six to seven security guards remained posted there at all times. “We have over 20 security guards employed for the bus station. Between 12 am and 5 am, however, the number of buses dwindles to less than 100, but security guards remain posted regardless,” he added.

As for the Awadh bus terminal, ARM SN Chaudhury said the bus stop, which saw a flow of almost 400 buses in a day, was covered by 36 surveillance cameras, “There are cameras that cover the underside of the flyover outside the main gate as well as many people hitch auto and rickshaw rides from there,” he shared. At the Awadh terminal, there are at least three to four guards patrolling at all times, and separate guards at the gates, confirmed ARM (Management) Sanjay Singh.