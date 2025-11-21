How ‘Smart’ is it? Lucknow’s high-tech traffic system crippled for days

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) under the Lucknow Smart City project has been crippled across several major intersections for several days, leaving signals and cameras non-functional and pushing police into manual traffic control during peak hours. A ground check at Qaiserbagh, Keshav Nagar, Sikanderbagh and the Jopling Road stretch found prolonged outages that have stalled automated enforcement and added to daily congestion. Non-functional traffic signals at the Qaiserbagh crossing on Thursday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Several signals checked on Tuesday and Wednesday were found offline for extended periods. These junctions are known bottlenecks, and the lack of functional lights has caused frequent jams, erratic movement and increased chances of collisions. Commuters said the situation defeats the purpose of automated regulation promised under the Smart City system.

AK Singh, general manager of Lucknow Smart City, said the system is changing and confirmed that lights at 16 intersections have been removed due to remodelling work. He said that signals at all other points are functional and repaired by the private maintenance agency whenever a fault is reported. Singh said fines running into crores have been imposed on the agency for lapses, but performance has not improved.

However, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Kamlesh Dixit, who oversees the ITMS cell, said dysfunctional streetlights are repaired as part of a monthly routine drive.

A source associated with the project said repeated outages are linked to inadequate servicing by the maintenance agency. “The ITMS-connected traffic lights and cameras are offline at many locations because they are not being maintained properly. With cameras unable to send live feeds, the ITMS control room is unable to monitor key intersections or review footage,” the source added.

The outage of cameras has also hit automated challan generation, the source said, adding that enforcement at these points is minimal as violations go unrecorded, increasing reliance on manual checks and putting additional pressure on field teams.

At the Qaiserbagh intersection, a traffic police official said frequent breakdowns make signal functioning unpredictable. “Sometimes the lights work temporarily, then go offline again. We have to manage traffic manually whenever the system collapses,” he said. “When cameras fail to capture violators, personnel photograph offenders themselves to issue challans.”

Daily travellers said long queues and confusion have become common, adding that diversions and newly built U-turns have not eased congestion, while signal infrastructure remains inconsistent.

With several Smart City intersections undergoing remodelling and others facing repeated breakdowns, residents and traffic personnel are seeking prompt repairs to restore signals, fix surveillance systems, and ensure accountability from the ITMS maintenance agency.