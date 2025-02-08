Menu Explore
HT initiative: Lilting tunes say Dil ki Baat Dil se at Lko’s Saharaganj

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 08, 2025 10:29 PM IST

Saharaganj Mall hosted 'Dil ki Baat Dil se' with pianist Vaishnavi Sharma, featuring romantic tunes and a heart backdrop for photos. A fashion show is planned for February 14.

Love and romance wafted through Saharaganj Mall as pianist Vaishnavi Sharma dished out melodies on the synthesizer. She was performing as part of the ‘Dil ki Baat Dil se’ initiative of the Hindustan Times, organised on Saturday.

People pose with the 10-foot heart at Saharaganj mall in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo)

From the retro numbers like - ‘Lag Ja Gale’, ‘Pehla Nasha’, ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ to contemporary songs - ‘Tum Hi Ho’, ‘Samjhawan’, ‘Zara si Dil me de jagah tu’, rock and English classics - ‘Titanic’, ‘Him for the Weekend’, ‘Fix You’ and ‘Thousand Years’, they enlivened the atmosphere in the mall.

While the music was setting the tone for the evening, the 10-foot heart turned out to be the best backdrop for people to pose for photographs and videos.

Rajrani Sharma (49) who visited the mall was excited to see the decorations. “I was attracted to the heart and decided to get a photograph clicked with my family. The musical performance left us enchanted,” said Sharma.

Shoaib Alam (25), who visited the mall with his friends said that he was amazed to hear the soothing tunes celebrating love. “I also heard about the event on Valentine’s Day when I could not just participate in a fashion show but also talk to the heart. I am excited for the event,” he said.

The heart decorated as part of the initiative will listen to your feelings and respond accordingly. A duo fashion show will be held on February 14 from 5pm onwards in which friends, couples and even duo with family members like mother-daughter, mother-son, father-daughter, father-son or sibling duo can participate. Participation in the fashion show is free and is open to people from any age group. Other fun games and movie vouchers will also be awarded during the programme.

Those interested in participating in the fashion show, can contact 9140525862 for more details

