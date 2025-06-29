Hurdle cleared, Kesari Kheda overbridge inches towards finish line

After a delay of nearly a year, the construction work on the much-awaited Kesari Kheda overbridge has finally resumed, with authorities taking up the demolition of a multi-storey building that had become the main hurdle in its completion. The building which became a major hurdle for the overbridge being demolished. (HT Photo)

The demolition of the building at the Krishna Nagar-Kesari Kheda railway crossing comes as a big relief for nearly 5,00,000 residents across densely populated areas like Rajajipuram, Pandit Kheda, and Sadarona, who have long endured massive traffic snarls due to frequent railway gate closures, sometimes up to 62 times a day on the busy Lucknow-Kanpur rail section.

The demolition process began from the rooftop, following a notice served by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to the building owner, Rajesh Yadav.

The building, which came up on a 120 square-metre plot, featured a basement, ground floor, first floor, and a partial third floor, authorities said, adding it was constructed on government land in violation of land use regulations.

With 75% of the 957-metre overbridge already completed, an official from the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation said on the condition of anonymity that the remaining work could be wrapped up within six to eight months.

Construction has also resumed on the Rajajipuram side of the overbridge, with fly ash from NTPC Unchahar being used for land filling. A 200-metre road stretch is currently being developed to ensure connectivity once the overbridge is completed.

Currently, the railway crossing causes long traffic delays, often stretching 15-20 minutes per closure. In peak hours, the situation worsens.

Once completed, the overbridge is expected to drastically cut commute times and eliminate the need for a 12-kilometre detour via Nadarganj or Para during heavy congestion.