IAF conducts rehearsal on Purvanchal Expressway

The Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a rehearsal on the Purvanchal Expressway on Sunday in the run-up to the air show to be organised on Tuesday (November 16) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 341-km expressway in a programme in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

During the rehearsal, a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft made a trial landing on a concrete cement airstrip, measuring 3.20 km in length and 34 metres in width, on the Purvanchal Expressway near Kurebhar village in Sultanpur district.

The airstrip has been constructed for the emergency landing of aircraft on the expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land on the Purvanchal Expressway in the C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft that is used by IAF in airlift, search and rescue operations during natural disasters. Manufactured by US company Lockheed Martin, the aircraft has the capability to land on the highest land strip in the world, besides on unprepared runways, said a state government officer.

The landing of C-130J Super Hercules was followed by landing and take-off by Mirage, Jaguar, Sukhoi, Kiran Mk II and AN-32 aircraft on the runway during the rehearsal. The Purvanchal Expressway is part of the government’s plan to develop emergency landing facilities for fighter jets across the country.

A large number of people from nearby villages gathered near the expressway to watch the landing and take-off. Security personnel were deployed and barricades were erected on the expressway to manage the crowd. Senior IAF officers were present on the occasion.

The Purvanchal Expressway originates from Chandsarai village near the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway. It passes through nine districts Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur. It terminates at Haldaria village in Ghazipur district. The six-lane expressway will be expandable up to eight lanes. Once it is opened to the public, the travel time from Lucknow to Ghazipur will be reduced from six hours to 3.5 hours.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has termed the Purvanchal Expressway a highway of development.

East UP that was neglected post independence is now moving fast on the development path, he had said on November 12.

The state government will develop an industrial corridor at eight spots on the expressway and it has issued a notification in this regard, he said.