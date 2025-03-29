IAF engineer shot dead in high-security official residence in Prayagraj

An Indian Air Force civil engineer at Central Air Command’s North Zone, SN Mishra, 50, was shot dead at his official residence in the high-security Air Force Colony, Bamrauli, on Saturday early morning, police said. An IAF civil engineer SN Mishra who was killed at his residence in Air Force colony, Bamrauli under Pura Mufti police station in Prayagraj late on Friday night (Sourced)

According to initial reports, the killer is believed to be a resident of the same colony. Preliminary investigations suggest personal enmity as a possible motive behind the killing.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Authorities also sealed CCTV footage and the hard disk of the surveillance network installed in the area. Although the killer was captured on CCTV, the police have refrained from disclosing their identity.

Mishra, who was transferred from Bihar’s Sasaram to Prayagraj two years ago, was shot in the chest through the window of his front room.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (City) Abhishek Bharti, a suspect is seen crossing the boundary wall of the deceased’s house at around 3 am. “All CCTV footage inside the perimeter of Air Force colony as well as outside had been gathered and was being analysed. Police is working on enmity as well as other angles also related to his professional and personal life,” he added.

Station house officer (SHO) Pura Mufti police station, Manoj Kumar Singh, said that at the time of the incident, Mishra’s wife, Vatsala Mishra, and their 16-year-old son were asleep in the adjoining room, while his daughter is studying in Lucknow.

Singh added that CCTV footage showed the suspect approaching the house, but further investigations are underway to determine the identity and motive behind the crime.

Sources close to the family, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that an attempted intrusion at Mishra’s residence had occurred 15 days ago. Following the incident, he had informed Air Force authorities and installed a CCTV system at his house, sensing a possible threat. However, just a few days ago, the wiring of the CCTV system was cut again, raising further concerns.

As of the filing of this report, there was no official statement from the Defence authorities or the police.