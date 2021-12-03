IAF help sought in probe: Cops trying to ascertain motive for fighter aircraft tyre theft

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police were taking assistance from Indian Air Force (IAF) officials to investigate into the theft of a fighter aircraft tyre and trying to ascertain the motive behind the incident as the plane’s tyre was of no utility for a common man, said officials on Friday.

The police had on Thursday filed a case against unidentified people under Section 379 of the IPC after one of the five tyres of the fighter jet was stolen from a truck carrying an IAF logistics consignment from the Bakshi ka Talab airbase here to Jodhpur airbase on November 27.

Driver of the trailer, Hem Singh Rawat of Ajmer (Rajasthan), had stated that two SUV-borne men stole the tyre when the trailer was stuck in a traffic jam.

“We have sought assistance from air force officials as certain things during investigation could be done only with their help,” said Amit Kumar Anand, Lucknow DCP (East). The police were probing all possible motives behind the theft and scanned video footages of multiple CCTV cameras installed all along the route from BKT Air Force Station to Shaheed Path in Ashiana from where the trailer driver had reported the theft.

Public relations officer of IAF, Wing Commander Ashish Moghe, confirmed that the aircraft’s tyre was reported to be stolen during road transit of IAF logistics consignment on November 27. He said the IAF was providing all assistance to the police in the investigation.