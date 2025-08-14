IAS officer accused of harassment: UP govt waits for formal plaint to take action

LUCKNOW An unsigned letter alleging harassment of women officers by a young IAS officer currently posted in Noida may not prompt official action at this juncture, with government officials saying anonymous complaints cannot be pursued unless the aggrieved person comes forward. The written grievance was received by the chief minister’s office on August 6 and forwarded by principal secretary to CM, Sanjay Prasad, to the department of state tax for necessary action. (Pic for representation)

The complaint, addressed to the chief minister and marked to senior officials, accuses additional commissioner (grade-I) in the state tax department in Noida, Sandeep Bhagia, of intimidation, inappropriate conduct and misuse of authority. It bears no name or signature.

The anonymous letter alleges that the IAS officer routinely stares at female officers for long periods and often makes them sit or stand in his office without reason. He is also accused of repeatedly making late-night video calls to women staff members, using abusive and threatening language.

Before his current posting, Bhagia, 36, who comes from Lucknow, has worked as joint magistrate, Meerut, and chief development officer, Muzaffarnagar.

Principal secretary, state tax, M Devaraj who also holds the charge of the department of appointment and personnel, said he had received an anonymous complaint letter against Sandeep Bhagia. “We will certainly act on the grievance as per the rules, if aggrieved persons come forward owning the complaint against the officer,” he said.

Devraj said similar complaints have been acted upon in the past when complainants identified themselves. He cited the recent Mathura case in which a deputy commissioner, state tax, was suspended after he was found guilty of sexual harassment of his subordinates. Later, action was also taken against the anti-sexual harassment cell members for hushing up the matter.

Some within the state tax department also believe the anonymous letter against the 2018 batch IAS officer could be the handiwork of vested interests aiming to target Bhagia. “Since his posting as additional commissioner, state tax, in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bhagia has acted strictly in many cases of tax evasion and hence the possibility of some vested interests trying to frame the official though anonymous complaints cannot be ruled out,” said a senior official of the state tax department.

“In this case, the accused is an IAS officer, and for the complainants, especially when they are women, it may not be possible to reveal their identity. What is important is charges, not the format of charges. The government must get the charges probed, even if they are in the form of an anonymous complaint letter, said another officer of the state tax department.

Meanwhile, Bhagia termed the charges as “false”. He said: “All the allegations levelled against me in the letter are baseless and motivated. I would clarify my position to the government, if asked,” he told HT over phone.