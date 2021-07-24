ICSE, ISC results: Lucknow students excel, look forward to college admissions

After ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) results were declared on Saturday on the basis of pre-board marks and internal assessments, the Lucknow students who excelled said it was time to put an end to the raging debate over the manner of evaluation and look forward to admissions in colleges or universities, even in Delhi or abroad.

While marks were important, protection from Covid-19 was paramount, they said.

The CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) had cancelled the exams for both classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19.

Given the exceptional circumstances under which the results have been prepared, this year too, CISCE will not be publishing the merit lists for the ICSE and ISC Year 2021 examinations, said Gerry Arathoon, the chief executive and secretary of the council.

In Uttar Pradesh, the pass percentage in ICSE was 99.95%. It was 99.71% in ISC. Girls fared better in the state in both classes. They recorded a pass percentage of 99.96 in class 10 and 99.80 in class 12. The boys’ pass percentage in Uttar Pradesh was 99.95 in class 10 and 99.64 in class 12.

Across the country, class 10 girls and boys achieved the same pass percentage of 99.98. In ISC, the overall pass percentage was 99.76 across the country. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.86 in class 12 and boys 99.66 in same class, pan India.

The pandemic situation has not impacted the aggregrate of Shubhi Kapoor, a student of City Montessori School (Aliganj branch) in Lucknow.

She said she could have notched 100%, but missed it by 1 mark. She obtained 99.75% with 100% each in computer, physics, chemistry and 99% in mathematics. Even if there had been an exam, she would have got somewhere around the same percentage, she said.

Shubhi, who is seeking admission in Delhi University, wants to become an IAS officer.

Chahak Bhartiya, a student of La Martiniere Girls’ College passed the ISC (class 12 exam) with an aggregate of 98.5% marks, obtaining 100% each in mathematics and computer science. She said she was fairly satisfied with her marks.

“Can’t complain about it, given the pandemic situation which was beyond my control. Parents are happy,” she said. Daughter of a businessman, Chahak has got admission at Christ University Bengaluru to pursue Bachelor in Computer Applications (BCA).

Devangi Dubey, another LMGC girl, obtained 98.25%.

“Given the pandemic situation, it was the best possible thing to do by awarding marks on the basis of pre-boards and other assessments,” she said.

Keen on a career in law, she has appeared in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Her mother Vijay Laxmi Dubey is a teacher with Study Hall and her father works with a private company.

Loreto Convent student Vedanshi Tripathi got 97% marks in ISC. “I feel overjoyed that my consistent hardwork paid off and am satisfied with the result. I wish to study psychology in the future and aim for admission in Delhi University,” she said. Her father Abhay Nath Tripathi is an additional SP-rank police officer.

City Montessori School, in a press release, claimed 40 students secured 99.75% marks in ISC (Class 12) exam. Chief public relations officer of CMS Hari Om Sharma said 121 students of CMS secured above 99% marks in ISC (Class 12) while 831 students passed with above 95% marks and 1974 CMS students (72.12% of the CMS ISC students who were assessed) have secured above 90% marks. CMS had a total of 2737 students in ISC this year. In ICSE (Class 10), on the other hand, five CMS students have secured between 99% and 99.40% marks this year.

La Martiniere Girls’ College, in a press release, said Chahak Bhartiya (commerce), Zoya Azhar Sayeda (humanities) and Saniya Sarosh (humanities) are the joint school toppers with 98.5%. The second joint toppers include Devangi Dube (humanities), Arika Agarwal (science), Zaaina Husain (humanities), Arya Mishra (humanities) and all of them got 98.25%. In ICSE, Shria Agarwal got 99%, Shifa Shafique 98.4%, Mahi Agarwal 98.2%, Anushka Sharma 98% and Nandini Upadhyaya 98%. Principal Aashrita Dass congratulated the students.

Students of SKD Academy also did well. In ISC, Anushka Kaushal got 97.25% marks and Mohd. Waris and Vaishnavi Srivastava got 97% marks. In ICSE, Rashi Gaur got 99.2% marks, said Manish Singh, director of the school, in a press release.

Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges claimed 103 students of ICSE and 112 of ISC students got above 95% marks and 315 students of ICSE and 243 students of ISC achieved 90% and above marks. In ICSE, 871 students and in ISC 726 students appeared in examinations. ISC high rankers are Prabhash Mishra and Utkarsh Patel (LPC, Sahara States), Amitesh Kashyap (LPC-A-Block, Rajajipuram) with 99.75% marks while ICSE high rankers are Jahnvi Pandey (97.8%), Saba Parveen (97.8%), Bhumika Pandey (97.6%) and Vatsal Kumar Singh (97.6%).

No exam held in 1917 too due to World War I

La Martiniere College principal Carlyle McFarland said, “Historically, this is the first time in the history of the college that a physical school leaving examination was replaced by a system based on cumulative assessment and previous academic achievements. The only other example of the school leaving examination not being conducted was in 1917, long before the digital generation, when, due to World War I, the examination papers that were sent via sea mail from Cambridge, UK, could not be received.”