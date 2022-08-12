I-Day weekend fun: U.P. Forest dept plans fun activities for all at Kukrail
The UP forest department and UP forest corporation have jointly arranged a weekend of fun activities like an adventurous walk on the Burma Bridge and the zipline to mark Independence Day.
Organised in the Kukrail forest area, the event will be available for people between 8 am and 6 pm. The event will start on Saturday at 10 am and will be available till Monday, said Ravi K Singh, divisional forest officer, Lucknow.
Burma Bridge consists of a long rope bridge suspended at a height. Forming a v-shape with rope mesh in between, Burma Bridges are a versatile and adventurous means to span a gap between structures or trees. And participants can try the same after paying a fee.
The zipline is a cable that starts at a higher point than its end point. Using the natural decline, a person can travel down the wire on a pulley system that minimises friction to help the rider accelerate. Ziplines are mainly used for recreation such as eco-tours.
“The events are open for people of all age groups,” said Singh on Friday in a press statement.
