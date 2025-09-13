Ignoring minor issues can lead to major trouble, says UP CM citing Nepal

In his first reference to the ongoing situation in Nepal, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday cautioned against ignoring seemingly minor issues, saying they can escalate into major problems if neglected. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressing the Foundation Day programme of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on September 13. (HT photo)

Addressing the Foundation Day programme of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow, the CM said, “You must have seen what happened in Nepal. People ignored social media and now look at the consequences. The situation they are facing now shows how such neglect can disrupt development and create widespread confusion.”

“Small things should be paid attention so that such a thing is not repeated elsewhere. We have to prepare ourselves according to the new situation,” he said addressing the gathering of doctors and medical students.

Yogi said medical institutes must collaborate with technical counterparts and work to use technology for better care and develop treatment protocols for the future. “You can also collaborate with district level medical colleges to develop facilities there so that the load of patients can be divided. Once you develop colleges in districts, those colleges will develop basic health care facilities, including community and primary health centres, in their districts,” he added.

On the occasion, Yogi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹298 crore. The CM said in just 19 years, the RMLIMS has expanded from 20 beds to 1,375. “The Lohia Institute is located at the gateway of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Every patient from eastern UP comes first to RMLIMS before going to KGMU or SGPGI,” the CM added.

“We must always remain two steps ahead of time’s pace. Moving in sync with time ensures progress, but merely drifting along leads to stagnation, leaving no trace of our presence. And if our inaction causes an institution to suffer loss, future generations will never forgive us,” he said.

He said the highest population density lies in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Nepal, which is why patients first turn to RMLIMS. In his address, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, “Lohia institute is among top institutes of the state and there is no doubt about it. We need to further improve.”

Recalling the initial pandemic days, the CM said Uttar Pradesh had no Covid testing facility when the first cases were reported in Agra and Noida and samples had to be sent to Delhi’s AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals. Gradually, testing facilities were developed in the state and the process improved. At the time, 36 districts did not have even a single ICU bed, and there was an acute shortage of trained manpower, he added.

Despite these challenges, the state adopted innovative models. SGPGI, KGMU and RMLIMS trained manpower and provided relief in all 75 districts through virtual ICUs, Yogi said. With the help of master trainers, these institutions guided other medical colleges and Covid hospitals. As a result, Uttar Pradesh presented to the world a model of defeating the pandemic through technology, the CM added

The CM noted that the same approach can now be used to reduce overcrowding in hospitals. Tele-consultation facilities, he said, should be expanded to PHCs, CHCs and digital hospitals in remote areas to ensure efficient patient screening. He also feted meritorious students and faculty during the event.

Minister of state for health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh said: “Institutes of UP should be among top five in the NIRF rankings.” Principal secretary, health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma said the RMLIMS has got new faculty and equipment in the past one year and now there are 280 teaching faculty on campus.