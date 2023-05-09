U.P.: In a first, IIM Lucknow launches full-time MBA programme in entrepreneurship and innovation

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) has launched 16-month full time MBA entrepreneurship and innovation programme and thereby has become the first IIM to have launched such a programme, the institute has announced in a tweet. Graduates in any discipline with valid CAT 2022 score or GMAT score, with or without work experience, can apply for admission 2023 with an application fee of ₹ 1000. (HT file photo)

Giving a boost to the vision ‘Make in India’, ‘Start up India’, IIM Lucknow has launched unique 16-month full time MBA entrepreneurship and innovation programme from the academic session 2023, the institute said through its official Twitter handle. Last date to apply is June 30 and the session commences in September 2023.

The programme is intended for the candidates who wish to launch their own ventures as entrepreneurs and have an entrepreneurial mindset. Graduates in any discipline with valid CAT 2022 score or GMAT score, with or without work experience, can apply for admission 2023 with an application fee of ₹1000.

A candidate aspiring for admission must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline as per the requirements of eligibility of Common Admission Test (CAT) conducted by IIMs.

Candidates must have a valid CAT 2022 score or valid GMAT score of the GMAT taken after January 1, 2021. The highly ranked IIM Lucknow has released its MBA E&I Admission Policy and has announced all the important details of selection criteria 2023 for the programme.

IIM Lucknow MBA entrepreneurship and innovation programme fee is ₹14.30 lakh for the entire programme. Application process for MBA E&I admission at IIM Lucknow has opened. Candidates have to apply online.

IM Lucknow has a consistent 100% placement record with high salary packages. In placement 2023 for 2021-23 batch, average salary was Rs.32.20 lakh and the highest domestic salary was Rs.55 lakh while the international salary was ₹65 lakh.

IIM Lucknow has partnered with many reputed international institutions across the world for student exchange, research, faculty exchange programmes. These institutes are located in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa etc.